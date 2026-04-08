“Took Him Out”: JJ Redick Calls Out Rui Hachimura, Points Out Deandre Ayton Trouble After Blowout vs. Thunder

If there was any hint that JJ Redick’s patients is running low, the presser after the Lakers-OKC rematch was it. Once again, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a blowout 87-123 loss, extending their record against the reigning champs to 0-4 this season. They were shorthanded, of course, with next to no starpower tonight. But Redick’s not taking any excuse from his roster. In a game where things got confrontational between the head coach and his own player, his review of the lineup tonight was scathing to say the least.

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Without Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Marcus Smart, Redick placed heavy expectations on the other players. His frustration seemingly boiled over, specifically targeting the lack of all-in mentality from key starters Rui Hachimura and DeAndre Ayton.

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The tension peaked early in the first quarter when Redick called a premature timeout to bench Hachimura after he had a lapse in judgement. “I just called the early timeout because Rui didn’t do his job, and so I took him out of the game,” Redick told reporters post-game.

“It’s my job to make sure… we’ve got to find nine guys that are all-in on us fighting and willing to go out on the, whatever metaphor you want to use. I don’t want to use a war metaphor in this time, but whatever you got to do to go out and fight and be all in on the team, we’ll find those nine guys.”

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Redick didn’t have his ‘nine’ guys tonight because he did the equivalent of a teacher publicly announcing grades to the whole school. Deandre Ayton, who is catching flak from the Lakers fanbase, was not spared either.

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“He’s had trouble catching the ball,” Redick stated bluntly. “So, we’ve run a bunch of plays for him… I don’t know if that’s the passing or if it’s him trying to get position. He just hasn’t been able to catch the ball.”

Ayton has had trouble re-integrating into the offensive flow after an injury. Which means there are too many highlight reels of him failing to catch LeBron James’ alley-oops lately. But this speaks more about Redick’s fury with the players and his expectations in the final stretch of the regular season.

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JJ Redick plans to shake up Lakers lineup

A few months ago, Deandre Ayton was frustrated declaring, “Bigs can’t feed themselves.” While fans, analysts, and retired NBA bigs told him to get to his position and catch the ball, JJ Redick vaguely defended him. Clearly he can’t defend any of his players any more.

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Despite attempts to simplify the playbook for the big man, Redick highlighted a fundamental breakdown in execution reinforced by fans sharing clips from the game. It wasn’t hard to see that tensions are flaring in the Lakers locker room.

Jarred Vanderbilt also confronted Redick on the sidelines after he was subbed out for missing three free throws. The head coach was seen cursing at Hachimura. He also slammed the lack of defense and execution.

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Emotions are running high as the Lakers go through a brutal week. Two blowout losses to OKC, back-to-back losses, injuries to their playmakers, and the threat of slipping from the No.3 seed while fighting for home-court advantage.

The absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique), LeBron (left foot), Marcus Smart (ankle) left a massive void in playmaking that Tuesday’s lineup failed to fill. Hachimura, who had been a reliable scoring threat, finished with just 15 points in 26 minutes of action. Ayton’s three points and three rebounds are getting him dragged by LakeShow online.

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The blowout loss to the Thunder leaves the Lakers searching for answers with only three games remaining in the regular season. Redick made it clear that past performance will no longer dictate minutes as the playoffs approach. “It’s a great opportunity for us over the next three games to find those [nine] guys,” Redick concluded, signaling a potential shakeup in the rotation before the Play-In tournament or First Round begins.