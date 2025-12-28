Top 5 NBA Fights in 2025 Featuring Dillon Brooks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and More

Last year, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wanted the league to bring back fighting. “We should bring back fighting. If you want to talk about robbing the league of entertainment, what’s more entertaining than a little scuffle?” It seems players in the NBA have taken those words a little too seriously. Be it playoffs or regular season games, the drama was always heightened.

The action on the court even continued after the buzzer as the players continued to brawl. Officials couldn’t even separate some of those fights, and the league had to issue massive fines. Even today, there were fights as the Suns and the Pelicans players clashed, but we are not counting because we’re looking back at the year so far.

Wild Pistons-Wolves Brawl Leads to Seven Ejections

Earlier this year, there was an outright brawl as 7 people in total were ejected. A second-quarter altercation after Detroit’s Ron Holland fouled Minnesota’s Naz Reid as he attempted a layup. Both players got chirpy, and Donte DiVincenzo stepped in, but it turned into a shoving contest, and then the gloves were off.

Detroit lost head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center Isaiah Stewart, forward Ron Holland II, and guard Marcus Sasser. Minnesota forward Naz Reid and guard Dante DiVincenzo also were tossed, along with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. The game featured 12 technical fouls, the most in an NBA game since March 23, 2005, per OptaSTATS. Even the Pistons HC said, “things went too far”. But supported his players for jumping in the brawl.

“But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other’s backs. Those are non-negotiables in our locker room.” The league made sure to punish the guilty parties. The Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart served a two-game ban without pay. He got the highest suspension among the other players involved because of “his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” Whereas his teammates, Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser, served a one-game ban. Even Reid and DiVincenzo received a similar one-game ban without pay.

Bucks continue their rivalry with the Pacers

After the 2024 NBA playoffs, where the Pacers won 4-2, the Indy outfit had seven technical fouls, and the Bucks had 6. The 2025 playoffs again had two Eastern giants facing each other. Giannis Antetokounmpo was playing his first postseason game since April 26, 2023, and did light up Game 1. But again, there were 2 technical fouls, one for Bucks’ Damian Lillard and the Pacers’ Pascal Siakam. And the issues continued.

The Bucks’ Gary Trent Jr. and the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin were issued technical fouls for their roles in the scuffle with just under 2 minutes left in the first quarter in Game 2. In Game 4, they lost Lillard to an ACL injury, and in Game 5, they had control but lost it at the end. The Bucks were leading 7-0 in the final 35 seconds and destined for Game 6. But the Pacers came back 8-0, culminating with Tyrese Haliburton’s last-second basket to give Indiana a 119-118 win.

For the second time, the Bucks duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo bowed out in the first round. The emotions were high, and the Greek Freak infamously got into a scuffle with Tyrese Haliburton’s father. According to Antetokounmpo, Haliburton’s father, John, walked toward the Bucks star, waving a towel and swearing at him. “I believe in being humble in victory,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, which ended Milwaukee’s season.

Giannis lingered after the sudden defeat, which is when John Haliburton ran onto the court and started talking to him. The two were face-to-face before Bucks players and team security pulled them apart. John Haliburton later apologized on social media.

It was the second skirmish Antetokounmpo had to be pulled away from in the aftermath of Game 5. He exchanged words with Bennedict Mathurin as the two shared an embrace, during which Antetokounmpo put his hand around Mathurin’s neck, causing the Pacers guard to push him away before they also had to be separated by teammates.

Dillon Brooks vs everyone (Stephen Curry/ Draymond Green/ Jimmy Butler/LeBron James)

The former Rockets star has made a name for better agitator in the league. Even during the playoffs against the Golden State, he did the same. “No, we’re not having fun. I don’t like Dillon Brooks,” Jimmy Butler said after the Warriors’ Game 4 win. Even Stephen Curry shared the same sentiment. “That was so stupid because [Dillon Brooks] had did it literally the play before,” Curry said about taunting Brooks. “I just returned the favor, but they didn’t see him, they saw me.”

As Curry took a first-quarter 3-pointer, Alperen Şengun and Dillon Brooks challenged the shot. While Brooks flew by him, he appeared to hit Curry’s right thumb, which has been bandaged for months. Curry drew the second personal foul on Brooks, and as the Warriors superstar lay on the ground, he held up two fingers. That didn’t sit well with Brooks, who tried to grab the ball from Curry. The referees reviewed the altercation and assessed technical fouls to Curry, Brooks, and Green.

It was after Brooks tried to steal the dead ball right from Curry’s hands. The 29-year-old throughout the series was not afraid of delivering questionable contact and even dancing on the fine line of a flagrant or technical foul. “If he doesn’t want contact, he should play tennis,” Brooks said in a message to Curry ahead of Game 6.

Facing high-profile names was not new for Brooks. Two months before the playoff encounter, he faced the Suns and Kevin Durant. KD appeared to push Brooks off the tie-up as Brooks continued jawing, smiling as he aimed to get under Phoenix’s collective skin. With 4:48 left in the second quarter and Houston leading 55-38, Brooks continued to argue and was ejected. After the play was reviewed, two technical fouls were awarded to Brooks and one each on Durant and the Suns’ Nick Richards.

The controversy was even on display during December against LeBron James. The Suns’ forward in transition came up with a two-handed dunk as LeBron could barely catch up or block the shot. Later, he even mocked with a shrug, celebrating twice. In the fourth quarter, LeBron got to taunt Brooks. The 29-year-old failed to get his shot off, and King James was on the bench, throwing a thumbs-down at the Suns forward’s missed chance.

During the December 14 matchup, the two forwards were going at each other for the whole night. Brooks earned a technical foul early in the game, and LeBron earned a flagrant after review for a hard foul. In the third quarter, the level was raised as Brooks threw the ball at James after losing control. They would once again get physical. LeBron contested Brooks’ massive three hard, extending his leg without fouling.

Naturally, Brooks got back up and bumped chests, and that earned his second technical foul of the night, which led to ejection.“I guess he’s a social-media junkie,’’ Brooks said while not backing down from future matchups.

Clippers vs Nuggets (one of the best playoff series)

“If you like basketball, like a real fan, not a fake fan of basketball, these are the games you should watch,” Jokic said ahead of Game 7. Throughout the series we saw one superstar or the other has had over 30 points in all games except Games 3, 6, and 7. In Game 4, Aaron Gordon got a buzzer-beater dunk to win the game, while Game 2 was a Klaw masterclass. But it also had physical battles.

The first-half scuffle in Nuggets-Clippers Game 4 had 6 techs. Clippers guard James Harden and Nuggets guard Christian Braun tangled in the final seconds before halftime, triggering a skirmish that resulted in six technical fouls. Ivica Zubac of the Clippers tried to stop Gordon, who raced around him toward Harden as several players tangled while the referees tried to break it up.

After a lengthy review, the referees assessed technicals to Harden, Norman Powell, and Kris Dunn of the Clippers, as well as Jokic, Gordon, and Braun. The crowd chanted, “Kick him out!” in reference to Gordon. But that was just the beginning, as we saw players tangling in Game 1. With 34 seconds left, the Clippers were challenged following a Kawhi Leonard turnover. Jokic wanted to inbound the ball quickly. But assistant coach Van Gundy and Clippers trainer Jasen Powell, though, tried to wrestle the ball away from him while sitting on the bench in a strange NBA playoffs scene.

Pacers on the list again this time against the Nets

In the fourth quarter, with 4:48 on the clock, the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin’s layup, the Nets called a timeout. Close to the sidelines, Brooklyn’s Trendon Watford and Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard got tangled up. Watford ran toward Nembhard after a made basket and hit him with a forearm to the chest. Watford also shoved Turner after he ran toward the scuffle. The security had to check on the fans sitting in the first few rows as the action was so close to them.

Other players and officials had to step in to avoid escalating it further. Eventually, Watford was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, while Turner and Nembhard were each assessed technical fouls. Nembhard didn’t last much longer, either. Less than a minute into overtime, he got whistled for a foul and wasn’t happy about it. What does chirping at the official earn?

Referee Tony Brothers awarded him with a technical—his second of the game—leading to an automatic ejection. Nembhard finished with nine points before getting sent to the locker room. Meanwhile, Watford scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, nailed his lone three-pointer, and added five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. But that was not the end of their misery.

The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets star Trendon Watford and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner $35,000 each for an altercation. Additionally, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was also fined $20,000 for his role in initiating the altercation in the Pacers’ 105-99 overtime victory over the Nets. As stated above, no game is off limits, be it the playoffs or the regular season. And no doubt 2026 will have more in store.