Top 5 NBA Teams on Paper Entering 2026-27 Season

Over the years, there has been a plethora of power struggles in the NBA landscape, but only a few off-seasons have felt as wide open as the 2026-27 one. As we enter a new season, the dynasties of yesterday are now officially in the rearview mirror.

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So, who is the real threat now?

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To understand this, we have to look back at the chaos of the last few months. While some teams built a roster filled with superhuman-like talents, others are struggling to even land the right piece to fill the void in their squad.

Here are the top five teams on paper that look poised to dominate as the 2026–27 season tips off.

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5. Miami Heat

Imago SPORTS-BKN-KELLY-COLUMN-FILEPIC-FL Miami Heat president Pat Riley, left, and coach Erik Spoelstra, right, introduce forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to the media during a news conference at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 179594868W MikexStockerx krtphotoslive965238

When Pat Riley and the Heat get serious, they mean business. In 2010, they pulled in LeBron James and formed one of the greatest trios in Miami. Now, with Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces with Bam Adebayo, the pairing looks terrifying.

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On paper, Miami has a defensive wall as strong as the iron dome. But star power masks a critical flaw: offensive spacing. Teams will happily pack the paint to exploit Giannis and Bam’s free‑throw struggles.

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Miami added Tim Hardaway Jr. to address shooting concerns, but spacing remains a question. Still, with “The Greek Freak” at the helm, the Heat cannot be counted out.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Imago Jun 10, 2026 New York, New York, USA San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama 1 shoots against New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby 8 in the fourth quarter during game four of the 2026 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks NEW YORK NEW YORK MADISON SQUARE GARDEN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN GermanyxJapanxUKxFrancexBelgiumxOUT *** Jun 10, 2026 New York, New York, USA San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama 1 shoots against New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby 8 in the fourth quarter during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Mandatory Credit Brad Penner Imagn Images NBA Finals San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks NEW YORK NEW YORK MADISON SQUARE GARDEN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN GermanyxJapanxUKxFrancexBelgiumxOUT PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxGERxFRAxBELxUKxJPN Copyright: xBradxPenner/IMAGNxIMAGES/PRESSExSPORTSx

The Spurs are fresh off a championship run, though it ended in disappointment. Anchored by Victor Wembanyama, the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, San Antonio remains a contender.

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Veteran De’Aaron Fox and breakout guards Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle lead the backcourt. Tobias Harris, Devin Vassell, and Julian Champagnie provide perimeter shooting, while rookies Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr. add size behind Wemby.

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On paper, the Spurs blend elite young talent with veteran depth, giving them both a high floor and championship ceiling.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Imago May 10, 2026, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Minnesota Timberwolves guard ANTHONY EDWARDS reacts after hitting a three-pointer late the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. NBA, Basketball Herren, USA 2026: Timberwolves 114:109 Spurs PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm67_ 20260510_zaf_m67_004 Copyright: xCarlosxGonzalezx

The Timberwolves made headlines by pairing LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards, creating one of the league’s most entertaining backcourts.

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Edwards has carried the offense for years, but Ball’s arrival provides a premier offensive floor raiser.

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Trading Jerami Grant for Ball was the kind of swing that changes a franchise’s ceiling, though LaMelo’s ankle history makes it risky.

If it clicks, Minnesota could boast the most talented backcourt in the NBA.

2. New York Knicks

Imago NEW YORK, NY- JUNE 18: Jalen Brunson pictured at the New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade & Ceremony on June 18, 2026 at New York City Hall in New York City. Credit Katie Godowski/MediaPunch Copyright: xKatiexGodowskix

The defending champion Knicks ended their 53‑year drought under coach Mike Brown. Their core—Jalen Brunson, Karl‑Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges-remains intact.

Mitchell Robinson departed to the Boston Celtics in free agency, but the Knicks signed Andre Drummond to back up Karl-Anthony Towns.

With stability and depth, New York is positioned for another deep run, even in a stacked Eastern Conference.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Imago FRA, Paris, Olympischen Spiele Paris 2024, 10.08.2024, Basketball Herren Finale Frankreich – USA, Bercy Arena LeBron James USA, 6 und Joel Embiid USA, 11 umarmen sich nach dem Sieg *** FRA, Paris, Olympic Games Paris 2024, 10 08 2024, Basketball Mens Final France USA, Bercy Arena LeBron James USA, 6 and Joel Embiid USA, 11 embrace after the victory Copyright: HMBxMedia/SteffiexWunderl

Philadelphia shattered the internet with its offseason moves. They traded Paul George for Jaylen Brown, the 2024 Finals MVP, and signed LeBron James, 41, to an $8 million minimum contract.

James brings championship pedigree and basketball IQ, while Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Brown, and rookie VJ Edgecombe form a lethal supporting cast.

This could be LeBron’s last dance, but he won’t carry the load alone. He has Tyrese Maxey, Brown, VJ Edgecombe, and a healthy Joel Embiid running the offense alongside him.

All of this, on paper, makes Philly a legitimate contender and unquestioned masters to rule the East next season.

This offseason was emotional. Russell Westbrook retired, and the Los Angeles Lakers changed ownership from Mark Walter to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner.

All of these moves have come at an unprecedented level, promising a theater like experience. We might get to know this soon as the regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 20 with the first game starting at 3:00 PM ET.