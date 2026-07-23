“Top 5 Player”: Stephen A. Smith Compares Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson After Warriors Star’s Historic Hall of Fame Moment

Stephen Curry has achieved an unprecedented milestone and given fresh ammo to a brewing campaign. The Golden State Warriors superstar is becoming the first active player in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s nearly 75-year history to be honored with a standalone exhibit. The historic recognition has reignited the intense debate over his ultimate standing among basketball’s all-time legends.

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ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith declared on Straight Shooter that this milestone officially elevates Curry into basketball’s ultimate pantheon. Referencing Hall of Fame president and CEO John Doleva’s statement, SAS dropped an opinion that will rub a few basketball purists the wrong way.

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“I know Steph Curry is not a quintessential point guard. I’m strictly speaking about impact from the quote-unquote point guard position. Magic [Johnson] had it because Magic was 6’9″, could see over defenses, could handle the rock, could lead a fast break, arguably the greatest passer to have ever lived. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter who has ever lived. Magic Johnson — point guards in Eddie Johnson’s mind and he’s right by the way from a quintessential perspective — are facilitators who create opportunities for other people.”

He’s referencing Phoenix Suns’ legend, Eddie A. Johnson’s consistent belief that Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a consummate point guard. While Smith agrees, he gives from food for thought.

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“Steph Curry, I would argue, did it differently because of his elite marksmanship, his movement without the basketball. As a defense, you had to keep your head on a damn swivel, constantly watching where he was. And because you constantly had to watch for where Steph Curry was and is, that opened up opportunities for other people just as much as Magic’s passing ability did, if not more. So based on that premise, that definition, is Steph Curry the greatest point guard in the history of basketball or is that Magic Johnson?”

He doesn’t answer that but he does say that Stephen Curry is overdue some major acknowledgement.

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“Is it time to view Steph Curry as a top-five player in the history of basketball? I think the time has arrived with the announcement of this exhibit by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, who is launching a new exhibit this weekend dedicated to Steph Curry, representing the first time in the nearly 75-year history that an active player will be honored within the walls with a dedicated exhibit. In light of that news, that reality, the Basketball Hall of Fame is clearly looking at Steph Curry in a way far different than anybody else has.”

SAS added, “Is it time for us to join the party and acknowledge that Steph Curry could very well be a top five player in the history of basketball? I say yes. It’s time for that discussion. It’s time for that consideration because he is that freaking great,” Smith asserted.

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Bolstering Smith’s bold top-five claim is the museum’s new immersive exhibition in Springfield, Massachusetts, Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc. Developed alongside Curry’s Thirty Ink team, the display inside “The Vault” gallery features championship artifacts, Olympic gear, and rare archival footage tracing his rise from an unheralded Davidson recruit to a global icon.

Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva praised the four-time champion and two-time MVP, stating, “Stephen Curry has not only redefined how the game of basketball is played, but he has also set a blueprint for what it means to be an exemplary role model. This is truly a historic moment for us and for basketball fans worldwide.”

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Ahead of the exhibit’s opening on July 24, Smith justifies placing Curry in the top five all-time by pointing to his unmatched offensive gravity, four NBA titles, and the transformation of the traditional point guard role.

By honoring a current star while he is still actively building his career, the Hall of Fame has signaled that Curry’s mark on the game is already fully established.

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Whether ranked ahead of Magic Johnson or solidified in the top five, Curry’s active legacy remains unlike anything the sport has ever witnessed.