Top Seven Landing Spots if LeBron James Decides to Leave LA

The 2026 offseason has a handful of intriguing storylines to matter. Who will the Washington Wizards select with the first overall pick? Where will two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo land? Are the anti-tanking rules going to change the way teams view guys like Trae Young?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arguably chief among all these narratives is the impending unrestricted free agency of LeBron James. James is no stranger to being an unrestricted free agent, but with next year being his age-42 campaign, this could be the last time this all-timer ever finds himself in this position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the easiest answer is James just returns to the Los Angeles Lakers and rides off into the sunset with the Purple & Gold. He has an established life in Southern California, his son is also on the team, and the Lakers have his full bird rights, meaning they can offer him more than any other team (most teams can only offer him a Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, which is only about $15 million).

However, recent reporting suggests that James isn’t fully committed to returning to Los Angeles. If he actually decides to leave, here are his seven best options.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7: Los Angeles Clippers

If James doesn’t want to continue playing for the Lakers but still wants to be in Los Angeles, he could always pivot to their rival, the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard just authored arguably the greatest season of his career, and his ability to play on or off the ball would synergize much better with James’ quarterbacking style than Luka Doncic ever did.

After starting out the season 6-21, the Clippers were able to win 36 of their last 56. So, there is reason to believe they will be better than the play-in team that they were last year. Also, they are one of those teams that could carve out enough space to give James the non-taxpayer MLE.

This partnership makes some sense, but with all the uncertainty revolving around Leonard’s future and the direction of the team, it can’t rank much higher than seventh.

#6: New York Knicks

After 53 painful seasons, the New York Knicks are once again back at the top of the mountain. Now, they will spend the 2026-27 season trying to become the first repeat champion the league has seen since 2018. From a narrative perspective, what better selling point than pairing up the most popular basketball team in the league with the most popular player of this century to see if the two parties can coalesce into basketball immortality?

The Knicks will lose some fringe pieces, but all the starters from the championship team, meaning that they will have a legitimate shot of coming out of the East once again, which should be a huge plus for James if winning is really his top priority at this point.

The problem is that they can only offer James the minimum. That won’t hurt his bank account, but it may bruise his ego, and we know how big he is on public perception. Plus, there is a real shot he’d come off the bench, which I doubt is something the all-time leading scorer would be cool with.

#5: Dallas Mavericks

Unlike the Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks can offer James the non-taxpayer MLE. They also have Kyrie Irving, who James won a ring with and, after some bad blood, seems to be all cool with. Also, the idea of mentoring one of the future faces of the league (Cooper Flagg) has got to be intriguing to him.

From an on-court perspective, James would be able to start and provide some lineup balance. The Mavericks need ball-handling, shooting, playable wings, and lob throwers. The shooting part can be inconsistent at times, but other than that, James can definitely fill all those boxes.

Unfortunately, the Mavericks still play out West, and even with the addition of James, the return of Irving and Dereck Lively II, and some natural improvement from the reigning Rookie of the Year, Dallas is still a long way from competing with the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, or even the Denver Nuggets.

#4: Washington Wizards

Speaking of reuniting with former teammates and having the chance to bestow some wisdom on a generational talent, the Washington Wizards can offer James just that. Remember, the Wizards just acquired Anthony Davis right around the trade deadline, and they possess the first overall pick in a class that is loaded with jaw-dropping talent at the top of the group (AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer). Plus, they also have the means to pay James the Non-taxpayer MLE.

And unlike the Mavericks, the Wizards are stationed in the Eastern Conference, which, yes, is the home of the defending champions, but is still far less daunting than the Western Conference.

Outside of whoever they select at number one, the Wizards have a cavalcade of young players with the ability to finish plays and shuffle side-to-side in a way that can mask some of James’ weaknesses in his elder state.

Still, even with the additions of a first round pick and a fully healthy Davis and Trae Young, it is too much of a gamble for James to reasonably believe that his arrival can take the Wizards from being the worst team in the league to a true title contender.

#3: Golden State Warriors

I’ve got to admit something here: I don’t actually think James should consider going to the Golden State Warriors if his goal is to maximize his chances of winning one last title. They need more youth, athleticism, and shooting to put around their current star trio. James does not check any of those boxes, and even if he is willing to take less (they can only offer the Taxpayer MLE) to play alongside Stephen Curry, he’ll be taking away minutes from players who actually can fill those needs.

So, why do we have him the Warriors ranked third? Well, because there is actually a legitimate effort to get James to Golden State. The team is trying to make the most out of the final years of the Steve Kerr/Curry/Draymond Green experience, and signing with the Warriors gives James the ability to stay near his family.

Those factors alone are enough to help the Warriors climb up to the top three. And, who knows, maybe the Warriors can make up for their lack of youth with the shared genius of Jimmy Butler III, Green, and James, and the once-in-a-lifetime marksmanship of their franchise’s best player.

#2: San Antonio Spurs

Think about all the factors we have been pointing to as reasons for why James would want to sign with a specific team. The chance to win a championship, getting paid more than the veteran minimum, and the ability to pass the torch to a future star.

What team has a better combination of those three than the Spurs? San Antonio was just three wins away from winning the NBA Championship this season, with their lack of experience and poor late-game offensive organization being the two key limiters in their quest. Who has as much experience leading a team through deep playoff runs and helping their offense keep its composure under pressure better than James?

They have the room to offer him the non-taxpayer MLE, thanks to the fact that many of their best players are still on their rookie-scale deal. And they have Victor Wembanyama — the man who may surpass James as the greatest player ever someday.

Yes, San Antonio isn’t “home” for James, but other than that, they have more to give him than almost anyone.

#1: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t give James the best chance to win a championship next year (although, with a smart offseason, they still have a good one). They can’t give him the money he wants (if James came, it would have to be on a veteran’s minimum). And there is no budding prospect for James to guide through the day-to-day rigors of NBA stardom (unless you still count Evan Mobley).

What Cleveland does have is the chance to let James finish his career in the most poetic way possible: back where it all started. Think about the title of the final chapter of his autobiography: The King Returns To His Throne. After a long journey out West, James finally returns home to help the organization get over the hump that they never could without him. Michael Jordan never did that.

And while his family is currently in Los Angeles, Cleveland will always be home.