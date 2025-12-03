Top 3 Landing Spots for Chris Paul After Clippers Send Him Home, Including Knicks

Chris Paul was expected to finish his story with the LA Clippers, but the team made a surprising call, sending him home from their road trip and signaling plans to move on. It’s an unfortunate twist, especially with a limited market for the veteran guard. Still, a few teams could benefit from his leadership and experience. Here are three that would likely be interested in adding Chris Paul.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have started to generate some rhythm. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg is settling into his role. Additionally, with Anthony Davis back in their mix, their offensive arsenal has deepened. What they are truly lacking, though, is a veteran floor general who can stitch together this rough set of highly talented offensive stalwarts. That’s where a move for Paul could be on their cards.

He wouldn’t be expected to play big minutes. However, with young guards such as Ryan Nembhard and Brandin Williams showing promise, CP3 could serve as a mentor. The Mavericks currently generate the fifth-lowest assists this season. Although at the twilight of his career, Paul could help build a structure for their offensive unit. But of course, a simple swap won’t work.

A package of Chris Paul and Brook Lopez for D’Angelo Russell and Dwight Powell could work. The Mavericks need shooting, currently converting under 33% from beyond the arc. Lopez offers that threat as a big man and isn’t part of the Clippers’ rotations. For the injury-riddled Clippers, Russell could serve as a scoring pivot with Powell being a cover in case the team’s centers get injured.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have been unexpectedly good this season. Despite losing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the introduction of Dillon Brooks has created a perfect partnership besides Devin Booker. The team’s identity has shifted to playing disruptively and beating their opponents by forcing mistakes. A deal with the Clippers could help build on that foundation.

Chris Paul, with experience playing beside Devin Booker, could actually add some point guard depth to their roster. If packaged along with Kris Dunn, a defensive hound, the Suns’ defense could see another huge boost. It would need them to part ways with Nick Richards, who isn’t playing large minutes for the team, and maybe Jordan Goodwin. This way, the Clippers get younger and a center to back up Ivica Zubac.

The Suns are heavy on the five. So parting ways with one of the options won’t obstruct the team’s infrastructure as much.

New York Knicks

In the current league, there aren’t many teams looking for a veteran point guard. However, there is a chance that the NY Knicks will act on their previous assessment. According to insider Stefan Bondy, the team did have interest in bringing in CP3 as a backup to Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are in a financial crunch when it comes to their salary cap. However, Paul is on a $3.6 million deal, which makes him an affordable option.

With Landry Shamet’s shoulder injury possibly requiring surgery, Bondy noted the Knicks could cut him. That opening could be used in a straight deal for Chris Paul. The experienced PG wouldn’t have to worry much about the workload. Jalen Brunson still plays heavy minutes.

Hence, Paul would only have to be on the floor for 10-15 minutes, making sure the Knicks’ offence doesn’t get stagnant without Brunson. He’s still capable of pulling the strings, and this could also mean a chance for Chris Paul to win a championship in his final season.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to see many teams looking at Chris Paul as an integral piece. With his age, the 12-time All-Star could also choose to hang up the boots if genuine interest doesn’t surface. It’s a cruel situation for Paul, who is arguably one of the best players in Clippers history. Where do you think CP3 could head next? Let us know your views in the comments below.