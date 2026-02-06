Top 3 Players Lakers Can Acquire From NBA Buyout Market

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and while the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t overhaul their roster, their potential to make moves isn’t quite done yet. After adding Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks as a bench shooter, the margins matter with their core of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves finally back on the court together.

Now, the buyout market represents LA’s last chance to address roster gaps, so here are the top three candidates they should target.

Cam Thomas

One of LA’s biggest issues this season has been painfully obvious: without James, Reaves, and Doncic on the floor, the offense completely collapses. The team has had to stagger their stars’ minutes to help the bench generate better looks and to keep possessions afloat. Cam Thomas immediately helps remedy that problem.

Recently waived by the Brooklyn Nets, Thomas is one of few players on the market who can create shots at a high volume, and his ability to function without needing the structured offense LA’s starters rely on stands out. His role would probably be simple and controlled: sixth man scorer without running the offense or close.

Thomas would be tasked with attacking secondary units and provide offense when two or more of the Lakers‘ stars sit. Playing next to the trio of elite playmakers would also reduce the burden on him to create shots, something that’s hurt his efficiency in the past.

There are concerns with Thomas: he’s not a great defender, his shot selection is often poor, and he’s occasionally streaky with making buckets. However, his upside is high enough to bet on, and lift the Lakers to greater offensive heights, perhaps enough to outweigh the defensive concerns.

Khris Middleton

Behind LeBron James, the Lakers lack a dependable, do-it-all wing they can trust in high-stakes moments. Former champion Khris Middleton fills that void better than anyone else on the market.

Though not officially waived, him being traded to a rebuilding Mavericks team likely signals a potential buyout, and he’s an interesting piece to keep an eye on. Even at this stage of his career, he offers good size, shooting gravity, and enough playoff experience to swing key moments.

Middleton wouldn’t need to be a key part of the offense. In a reduced role, he can focus on his strengths: spacing the floor, making the extra pass, and punishing poor closeouts. His presence gives the Lakers a good amount of lineup flexibility, letting them adjust based on matchups instead of forcing the same group every time.

The concerns with Middleton are similar to most buyout market agents: age, health, and a clear decline in numerical output. But he’s still someone who knows where to be when it matters.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball no longer resembles the player who many once projected as a potential All-Star, but his skillset still helps several needs for the Lakers. He’s still a decent perimeter defender, connective passer, and transition playmaker, all areas where LA can improve, especially against teams with smaller guards.

Ball’s fit on the team is straightforward. In the minutes without Reaves and Doncic, he can play as a serviceable ball-handler to set up James, pushing the pace and moving the ball quickly to get his teammates good looks.

Defensively, he can pressure opposing guards and disrupt passing lanes, and he’s known to be able to get a steal or two when needed.

Of course, the health is a gamble with Ball, who missed multiple years with knee injuries in the past, and he would likely be on a minutes restriction. Apart from that, there’s also concerns with his scoring, but he wouldn’t need to focus on that on a team with three All-Star level players in a potential Lakers reunion.

Only time will tell if the Lakers make any additional moves, but there are many options on the market to add next to Doncic and James.