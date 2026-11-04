Raptors Give Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Right After Clippers Game As Fans Turn Suspicious

Kawhi Leonard is gearing up for his return. But fans suspect a ploy behind his absence! The 2x NBA champ’s latest injury update was supposed to offer the Toronto Raptors some encouragement. After missing five consecutive games with swelling in his left knee, the team announced the star forward could return in a week. Yet the timing of the announcement has done little to settle the surrounding conversation.

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Leonard was absent for Toronto’s two games in Los Angeles, including the matchup against his former team, the Clippers. Now, fans are questioning whether the update answers enough about his absence.

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“The Raptors say Kawhi Leonard’s left knee is progressing after treatment to address swelling, and Leonard has begun the return-to-play process,” Marc Stein shared the Raptors’ statement on X.

The team also said it would provide another update on his progress in one week.

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That does not mean Leonard is cleared to play next week. He still has to complete the necessary ramp-up before Toronto can consider putting him back in the lineup. Basically, he is on a “return-to-play ” process.

However, the medical picture has offered some encouragement.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that an MRI on Kawhi Leonard’s left knee showed no structural damage. That finding is significant, but it does not mean the swelling was imaginary or that he was ready to play.

The distinction has become important as fans try to make sense of his absence from the team’s recent road trip.

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Leonard did not join the Raptors in Los Angeles, missing the games against the Lakers and Clippers. His absence from the Clippers matchup was particularly noticeable given the circumstances surrounding his departure from the franchise this offseason.

The NBA’s investigation into the Clippers’ salary-cap circumvention has only added another layer to the situation. The league found that the organization facilitated off-court income opportunities for Leonard.

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The Clippers lost five first-round picks and received a $30 million fine, while Leonard was fined $700,000.

It wasn’t just about missing the lottery assets; Leonard’s 7-year bumpy journey with the Clippers also ended abruptly without yielding anything. And fans let it all out in the comments.

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Kawhi Leonard’s Absence From Los Angeles Leaves Fans Questioning the Update

One fan focused on the decision not to travel, writing: “Hiding out in LA. Why didnt you sit with the team for two LA games? The disrespect is flagrant.”

The complaint was less about the medical update itself and more about Leonard not being present with his teammates during a significant road trip.

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His absence from the Clippers game, in particular, gave the criticism a sharper edge. The fan made it sound as if Leonard deliberately announced an injury to avoid the LA situation.

Another reaction went further: “We know there was no injury.”

The fan’s suspicion could have gained traction after the MRI report on Leonard’s left knee showed no structural damage. However, that finding does not mean Kawhi Leonard was completely healthy. The Raptors were still managing joint swelling, and the absence of structural damage does not automatically clear a player for game action.

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This fan tied the absence directly to the Clippers fallout: “Coward! Avoided those clipper boos after he burned their franchise to the ground!”

The anger reflects the scale of the league’s findings and the damage to Los Angeles’ future draft capital.

Still, the NBA’s investigation concerned the organization’s conduct and Leonard’s endorsement arrangements; it does not establish that his knee issue was an excuse to avoid the crowd.

Moreover, the Clippers have had a tough outing so far. They are yet to play Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal. No wonder fans are fuming.

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Another supporter questioned the announcement’s timing: “Glad they can provide this info to us after the Raptors played the Clippers last night.”

Toronto’s update arrived after the California trip, leaving fans to wonder why the team could not offer a clearer picture before the game.



That frustration is understandable. Also, the timing alone does not prove a deliberate attempt to shield Leonard from criticism.

This one fan cut through the speculation with a simple question: “No timeline?”

It is the most practical concern surrounding the update. Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in his first two games, despite shooting just 32.4% from the field.



His defensive impact was already evident, but Toronto has not had enough time to see what he can add offensively.

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For now, the Raptors have offered progress rather than a return date. The next medical update should provide a clearer indication of how close he is to playing again.