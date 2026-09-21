Raptors’ Kyle Lowry Statue Slammed by Fans for Multiple Errors

NBA statues have a history of turning celebration into controversy. Remember Kobe Bryant’s Lakers statue became a talking point after fans noticed spelling errors? Dwyane Wade’s statue drew ridicule over a face that many felt was barely recognizable. Now, another NBA icon has found his tribute pulled into that uncomfortable spotlight.

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The Toronto Raptors’ statue honoring Kyle Lowry has become the latest target, with fans quickly picking apart one mistake after another, especially when you look at the player’s head.

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The Raptors held a block party at Maple Leaf Square to celebrate Lowry and unveiled their tribute. Instead of showing Kyle Lowry in his iconic Raptors uniform, the tribute features a giant golden Raptors dinosaur wearing his No. 7 jersey. The choice quickly became a target for jokes across social media.

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill tweeted what many fans were feeling.

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“Okay, maybe I’m tripping, but if I have a statue, I’d want it to be an actual statue of… me?” the X post read.

Fans expected a statue that captured Lowry’s likeness. Instead, they got a larger-than-life version of the team mascot.

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“Why is it a raptor and not him??? It’s so weird,”one fan called out the raptor-head decision.

Then came another detail that fans couldn’t ignore. The nameplate beneath the statue features the phrase: ‘The Greatest Raptor of All Time,’ but the spacing drew attention online. It may seem like a minor formatting issue, yet it became another talking point surrounding the unveiling. What should have been a polished tribute instead gave fans one more detail to scrutinize.

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“The real crime is this unnecessary space!!!” another user said.

The biggest debate, however, goes beyond the statue’s appearance. The tribute calls Lowry the greatest, a title that immediately sparked discussion among fans.

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Lowry has a strong case based on his nine seasons with Toronto, his franchise records, and his role in the Raptors’ first NBA championship. Still, not everyone agrees with that title.

“Why would you put the greatest raptor of all time on this statue? That’s dumb to me. Y’all get caught up in the moment too much,” another comment read.

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Some fans continue to point to Vince Carter. He was the first Raptor who would get his jersey retired inside Scotiabank Arena.

“Kyle was awesome but over Vince 🤔,” a fourth comment said.

At first glance, the timeline can look confusing. Lowry played for Toronto from 2012 through 2021 before returning to the organization in 2026 to retire as a Raptor. So, while some fans may have viewed the dates as another odd detail, they are not technically incorrect.

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“The base literally says 2021 and 2026 like thats not even up for debate,” a user wrote.

The unusual timeline simply adds another layer for fans to discuss as they examine every detail of the new tribute. Reporter Esfandiar Baraheni clarified that “the Raptors did something similar for Vince Carter a couple years ago. It was a Raptor doing a windmill dunk.”

Fans packed Maple Leaf Square for a massive block party celebrating Kyle Lowry and his impact on Toronto. The celebration also included a special honor, with Mayor Olivia Chow presenting the 40-year-old with the Key to the City. The Raptors have another tribute planned, too.

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The franchise announced that it will raise Lowry’s No. 7 to the rafters on Jan. 10, 2027. Kyle Lowry spent nine seasons with Toronto and helped deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2019. He also earned six consecutive All-Star selections as a Raptor and guided the team to the playoffs seven times. His statistical legacy remains just as impressive.

Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists with 4,277, steals with 873, and three-pointers with 1,518. He ranks second in franchise history in points, scoring 10,540 during his Raptors career. So, for some supporters, the unusual statue design took attention away from what was supposed to be a celebration of Lowry’s legacy.

The Raptors have already used a similar concept for another franchise icon, so the choice appears to be part of a broader tradition rather than a one-off decision.

Still, fans have made their feelings clear, picking apart everything from the design to the wording. Despite the criticism, the tribute reflects Kyle Lowry’s lasting connection with Toronto.