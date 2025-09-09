Raptors Reporters Put Kawhi Leonard Future in Jeopardy as Clippers Star Faces $149M Loss

Shock and disbelief have swept across not just the NBA but the sporting landscape ever since the Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers salary cap scandal came to light. While franchise owner Steve Ballmer has denied the accusations and suggested that the Clippers have not circumvented the salary cap, the latest update once again put the Klaw back in the spotlight.

According to a report from the Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur, back in 2019, when Leonard was fresh off winning the NBA championship, alongside his uncle, Dennis Robertson, put forward a “long and absurd” list of demands on the table while negotiating a deal with the Raptors. “It included a trade for George, which featured an exorbitant price tag. It included a slice of ownership of the Toronto Maple Leafs, which Robertson was told was impossible,” he wrote.

Well, not only did Robertson allegedly ask for ownership stakes outside the companies tied to the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, he also asked for $10 million per year in guaranteed sponsorship income. According to the rules, teams are allowed to introduce their players to the team sponsors, but they cannot negotiate deals. So, as expected, the Raptors did agree to introduce them to businesses and told Leonard’s camp that there are plenty of brands that would love to do business with them.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

However, he’ll have to do ads or make appearances for them. To which Robertson replied, “We don’t want to do anything.” This indicates that Kawhi and his team wanted a “No Show Job,” similar to the one they landed with Aspiration. Unsurprisingly, the MLSE and Raptors rejected the proposal upon understanding the demands. However, what they passed on it seems like the Clippers agreed to, seemingly handing out the Aspiration deal to Kawhi Leonard for which he did nothing.

This new report seems to be a massive revelation because it clearly links the deal Leonard and Co. with a similar deal due to which he is under investigation by the league. So, if true, this would be more than just a violation. It would be the biggest case of salary cap circumvention in the league’s history. Which makes you think what the possible consequences of committing such a huge offense would be for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers? Well, it could lead to him losing around $149 million.

Kawhi Leonard could lose millions in sanctions if proven guilty

This new information, which has exposed Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard for allegedly making illegal demands from the Toronto Raptors, could prove to be the turning point. The NBA has already hired New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct its probe. But what will be the sanctions placed on the former NBA champion if he’s proven guilty? Well, it’s way too early to come to a solid conclusion, but looking at some past precedents, Leonard’s contract with the Clippers could be voided.

How did we come to this conclusion? Well, around two and a half decades ago, when the Minnesota Timberwolves were found to have circumvented the salary cap to sign Joe Smith, they were hit with a series of penalties. This included them having five of their first-round picks forfeited, a $3.5 million fine, several suspensions, and, most importantly, Smith’s most recent contract being voided. So, just in case, the Klaw and the Clippers are found guilty, the league could void his current three-year, $149 million deal with the Clippers.

This would be catastrophic news, to say the least, for the veteran. Nonetheless, it is a possibility given the nature of the accusations that have been made against him and his franchise. However, it’s also possible that he and the Clippers could completely evade these sanctions, which would, of course, depend on what the league does or doesn’t find in its investigation. So, it’s safe to say that there’s still a lot more to come in this saga, as we closely monitor the situation and continue to provide you all the updates.