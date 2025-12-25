Raptors Urged to Pivot From Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talk Toward $53M Lakers Star

Thirty games in, and the Milwaukee Bucks are in trouble. Sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference, they might be on the edge of losing their star. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Earlier in December, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Greek Freak and his agent would discuss his future with the Bucks. Meanwhile, PFSN writer Brandon Austin suggested that the Toronto Raptors emerged as a potential landing spot for the 31-year-old.

However, ex-NBA champ, Kendrick Perkins, wants the Canadian side to drop their Giannis dreams. In his recent conversation with Richard Jefferson & Co. on The Road Trippin podcast, Big Perk suggested the Raptors go after the Lakers $53 million guard, Austin Reaves.

“I will wait, if I’m Toronto. Well, I’m trying to get Austin Reaves this offseason. I’m trying to go get Austin Reaves,” Perkins said. Simply put, the now-NBA analyst wants the Raptors to let go of Giannis Antetokounmpo and choose Reaves.

Currently, Reaves is averaging 27.3 ppg, 5.4 rebs, and 6.5 asts. He has emerged as the best second guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Most importantly, the front office had tossed a whopping $89.2 million, 4-year deal, which he turned down. Betting on himself, the 27-year-old now has a $14.8 million player option on the table. Besides, the Toronto Raptors don’t have enough cap space to trade for Reaves or for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Raptors’ financials for the 2025 26 campaign paint a tight picture. Guaranteed deals climb to $188.4 million, pushing the books $41.8 million past usable space and barely $536k over the tax line. With league markers hovering between 188 and 195 million, the Raptors float above the first apron at $194.8 million. As a result, roster maneuvering becomes heavily restricted without precise salary exits. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves checks in at $13.9 million for 2025-26, locked into a Lakers agreement through 2026-27.

For a capped-out Toronto squad, absorbing that figure demands strict matching rules, well beyond the mid-level exception range near $6.4 million. Any exchange would require multiple contracts, possibly involving Gradey Dick or Ochai Agbaji.

And this is exactly one of the many reasons why the franchise should let go of Giannis. Meanwhile, the other reasons?

The Raptors should avoid the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Big swing trades have burned contenders lately, yet Giannis Antetokounmpo still demands serious boardroom debate. Especially within this version of the Eastern Conference. Still, recent history offers a warning label. A franchise must be championship-ready the moment the ink dries. Otherwise, ambition turns into aftermath.

By that strict standard, Toronto falls short right now. At their current peak, the Raptors sit closer to the middle than the summit. Scottie Barnes shines as a versatile force, though constructing a roster around his style remains complex and oddly familiar to Giannis himself.

The remaining starters contribute, yet their contracts dilute market appeal. Optimism exists around the 2025 selection Collin Murray Boyles, and the 2024 pick, Ja’Kobe Walter. Still, promise has not translated into elite certainty.

If Milwaukee ever picked up the phone, Barnes would headline the demand. Seven fewer years matter. So does durability, especially with Giannis facing recurring health setbacks, including this year.

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors while recovering from an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Next would come draft capital, particularly future selections beyond Giannis’ prime window. Toronto could propose Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Murray Boyles, and picks. That scenario leaves a flashy lineup, thin depth, and zero true centres.

This story screams patience over panic. Milwaukee feels uneasy, and Toronto feels tempted. Yet the timing feels wrong. Star chasing sounds thrilling, but context matters more. Cap knots tighten choices. Roster balance raises questions. Expert voices urge restraint. Meanwhile, a smarter pivot whispers flexibility and growth. For now, dreaming smaller could protect bigger futures.