“Toxicity of Ring Culture”: Draymond Green Insulting Charles Barkley’s Career on Live TV Faces Backlash

Draymond Green throwing shade at Charles Barkley? While a guest on Inside the NBA, the Warriors forward tore into Barkley’s tenure as a Rocket. Green said he wouldn’t want to “look” as he did. They still finished the show, but Chuck didn’t speak a single word during that particular segment. Green may have thought his words landed, but they did just the opposite.

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Several of Barkley’s peers spoke against Green’s criticism. The Hall of Famer may have been the heaviest he’d been in his career with Houston, but Charles Barkley was still a force to be reckoned with. FS1’s Nick Wright actually went deep into the numbers. How does it look? Chuck in his final playoff series could go stat for stat in one of Green’s best playoff series of all time.

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“Chuck is an all-time legend, who is a 10-time first or second team All-NBA whose Rockets tenure, which is the worst part of his career, can go blow for blow with Draymond’s career. I’ve said for years Draymond is the second most important member of the Warriors dynasty in my opinion. Draymond is an all-time great defensive player. But Draymond should get his facts straight on who he is talking to and what he’s talking about,” said Wright.

There’s no undermining Green’s career here. When all’s said and done, he’ll likely join Charles Barkley as a Hall of Famer. In that regard, he can sit at the same table. But would you like it if Dennis Rodman called out John Stockton for being a passive scorer? That’s where Wright believes the difference exists. Charles Barkley was a cornerstone. Draymond Green maximised himself playing a limited role at the highest level.

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“I know they are different players. I know they have different styles. But I don’t love the idea that this is where I would say then I will shut up. This is some of the toxicity of ring culture,” Wright added.

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Shaquille O’Neal often takes a dig at Barkley for never winning a championship. However, he’s got the Finals MVPs and the numbers to actually look Chuck in the face. Green has the rings, no doubt. But he never had to work as hard as Charles Barkley did at any stage of his career. The disrespect was unwarranted and could have easily been avoided.

Draymond Green’s mouth won’t stop landing him in trouble

Charles Barkley was actually respectful towards Draymond Green. Even after his jab, they finished the segment without any tense atmosphere between them. Chuck is a good sport who probably isn’t interested in discussing how great he was at this stage in his career. He took the comment like a champ. But Green’s been going against others, too.

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Notably, before Barkley, the 36-year-old engaged in a back-and-forth with former Clippers guard Austin Rivers. It started with Green suggesting Steve Kerr “hindered” his career. Rivers didn’t strongly disagree, but did say he never looked at the Warriors forward as a scorer ever. That prompted a loaded response from Green. He suggested Rivers got a ‘bail out’, in the form of a $42 million contract with the Clippers.

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And Rivers’ response shredded every layer of protection ahead of Draymond Green. He bypassed the championships and commented on Green’s place during those runs.

“Draymond was a star in his role, one of the best at it. He talks to loose, and he talks with conceit in his voice when he tries to come at other players as if he’s better than them. No, you have achieved more because you was a star in your role and a cast that Steve, “the guy that hindered your career.” He was nice to you, helped you, and embraced you with a bunch of guys on a very talented team. One of the greatest teams ever assembled that Warriors team,” said Austin Rivers.

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Those words almost echoed the same things Nick Wright said. However, Rivers didn’t hold any filter up. This was a fiery response to Green’s equally disrespectful analysis of the former Clippers’ career. But that wasn’t all. Rivers saluted the Warriors veteran for being an amazing defender. He still forwarded a bold challenge.

“Dray you’re talking about I need to play Nas 1 on 1. M———-r, why don’t you play me 1 on 1, Draymond? You can’t do hand-offs in 1 on 1, you can’t set no pick and roll in 1 on 1,” he added.

Do you think Draymond Green needs this reality check, or do you side with him in these situations? Let us know in the comments below.