Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard Revealed as Raptors Reunion Talks Heat Up, Per Reports

Six years after delivering the Canadian side their first NBA championship, Kawhi Leonard could once again find himself at the center of their scheme of things. With the 2x NBA Champ already looming in the rumor city, attention has shifted to the Toronto Raptors. Can they assemble a compelling package to bring their former Finals MVP back to Toronto?

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According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, the Raptors are expected to pursue Leonard with a trade package centered around Brandon Ingram and draft compensation should the Clippers decide to make their franchise cornerstone available.

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Notably, the Toronto side acquired Ingram during the 2025 trade deadline in a blockbuster trade. And also offered him a 3-year, $120 million contract shortly after that. It was a fruitful extension, as the team made its first playoff appearance in his presence since 2022.

Ingram averaged 21.5 points per game on 47.7% field goal shooting in the 2025-26 season. Now, reports indicate he could be available in the right deal.

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This proposed framework arrives amid growing speculation around Kawhi Leonard’s future in LA. While the Clippers have not actively shopped him- and Leonard prefers to stay in Southern California, recent reports highlight real possibilities if extension talks do not go smoothly.

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It’s primarily stemmed from NBA insider Jake Fischer’s report. The veteran insider revealed two possible destinations that Leonard could consider.

Firstly, Claw’s preference remains staying with the Clippers, where he has repeatedly prioritized playing close to his SoCal home. However, if they don’t reach a mutual agreement, Leonard would sign an extension with either the Raptors or the San Antonio Spurs.

Moreover, Fischer, in his report, also added the Spurs’ equation in the situation. He isn’t entirely clear about how the Spurs would view the request, as they thrive in the Wemby era. Most importantly, the infamous 2018 parting doesn’t add any value to the proposal.

This ultimately positions the Raptors as a strong potential landing spot- though they are not in the “driver’s seat,” as any deal would require the Clippers’ willingness to move their star.

The North side has steadily built its roster around Scottie Barnes while searching for another established star.

Brandon Ingram provided a major offensive boost, but pairing a healthy Leonard alongside Scottie Barnes would create a high-upside two-way duo with strong contention potential in the East – though Leonard’s age (turning 35 on June 29), injury history, and load management would make it a calculated risk rather than an instant guarantee.

Above all, for all this to happen, the Clippers need to be open to trading Leonard. For now, they have shown no strong indication of doing so. Clippers’ future with Kawhi Leonard remains uncertain.

Clippers’ future with Kawhi Leonard remains uncertain

With Leonard already expressing his wish to remain in LA, the uncertainty revolves around his next contract.

The 34-year-old, who will turn 35 in a few days, is entering his final year of the three-year $149.5 million extension. He is set to earn $50 million for the 2026-27 season. With him due for an extension this summer, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Clippers expect him to take a pay cut and sign a team-friendly deal. Instead of a max-level extension.

With the team already

trading away

James Harden and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers’ expectation reveals

interest in

rebuilding or retooling the team.

Even with Leonard’s current salary, the Clippers stand way below the luxury tax threshold, making way for the star’s next contract. Or engage in a blockbuster trade.

On the other hand, the Clipper also continues to navigate an unrelated issue off the court. The NBA is reportedly investigating allegations involving owner Steve Ballmer and Leonard over a salary-cap circumvention scheme.

According to the allegation, Ballmer had tied Leonard to a $28 million endorsement deal through Aspiration. If the league finds them guilty, then it might take severe action. It might even forfeit Leonard’s existing contract.

Any potential Toronto package would likely need to include more than just Ingram (multiple first-round picks and possibly other young assets) to entice LA.

The ongoing NBA investigation into the Aspiration deal adds another layer of complexity that could influence how aggressively the Clippers pursue (or avoid) a long-term commitment with Leonard.

For now, Leonard stays with the Clippers. But as we near his extension due date, anything can happen- especially with the Raptors eager to trade him.