Trae Young Acquaintance Casts Doubts on Extension Plans Amid Cold Response to Michael Jordan

When Trae Young skipped Michael Jordan’s Board of Greatness event in Greece, it wasn’t because his passport expired or he was boycotting feta cheese. Nope, Trae Young actually turned down a lavish celebration with over 20 Jordan Brand athletes to hang out… in Las Vegas… with the Atlanta Hawks’ Summer League squad. Talk about a loyalty move strong enough to make even your childhood friend who still borrows your Netflix password feel guilty.

According to Marc J. Spears, “Trae has shown his commitment to Atlanta by actually turning down an opportunity to be with Jordan Brand in Greece… he went to Vegas to be with the team.” And this wasn’t some quick handshake photo-op either. Trae Young was courtside during Atlanta’s matchup with Phoenix, dropping viral soundbites like a human meme generator and reminding everyone that even in flip-flops, he’s still a Hawks ambassador.

But while Trae Young is stacking good karma points with the Hawks, his contract situation is where things start to get murky.

On NBA Today, Shams Charania said what every executive in Vegas was apparently thinking but too polite to say out loud: “Executives in Las Vegas were closely watching and monitoring the future and status of Atlanta’s Trae Young.” Translation? The league’s got one eyebrow permanently raised when it comes to Trae Young’s future with the Hawks.

Yes, Trae Young is technically under contract for two more seasons, with a player option for a cozy $49 million in 2026-27. But when Shams drops lines like, “If there is no extension and we’re into the regular season, I would not be surprised if he just waits until the 2026 summer before any decisions on his future,” you know there’s smoke somewhere.

Even though Shams insists, “Trae Young, by all accounts I’m told, is locked in. He’s excited about this team,” there’s a definite undercurrent of we’ll see floating around the league. And who can blame them? Trae Young averaged a stellar 24.2 points and an NBA-best 11.6 assists last season—stat lines shinier than a used car salesman’s smile. But even with numbers that would make John Stockton nod in approval, Atlanta’s playoff appearances have been more myth than reality the last two years.

The Front Office Shuffle and a Summer of Moves

Give credit to the Hawks—they aren’t just sitting around binge-watching ‘The Last Dance.’ They’ve been wheeling and dealing all summer. Kristaps Porzingis came in via a three-team trade, Nickeil Alexander-Walker got a four-year, $62 million handshake, and they even snagged Luke Kennard for a one-year $11 million deal.

Add that to a young core featuring Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Dyson Daniels, and you’ve got a roster that could—emphasis on could—make noise in the East.

But even with those shiny new pieces, ESPN insider Bobby Marks pumped the brakes on a massive extension for Trae Young, cautioning, “I would approach it with an extension but not at the 4 (years) for 222 (million) number here.” Marks’ point? The NBA’s luxury tax game is tighter than your favorite jeans after Thanksgiving, and handing out a $222 million deal without a playoff guarantee feels risky.

Marks explained, “Trae Young is certainly an All-Star level player. I’m not putting him up there in a Top 15, maybe even Top 20 in the NBA. I want to see how this roster develops.” In other words, he’s basically asking the Hawks to try before they buy—and given the Hawks’ cap situation, you can’t blame him.

So, what does this all mean? Trae Young’s Vegas decision definitely screams loyalty… but it also keeps his options open. By focusing on the team now, Trae Young buys goodwill with the front office while giving himself flexibility if this revamped roster doesn’t pan out. And with a four-year, $229 million extension on the table if he wants it, this is no small subplot.

For the Hawks, it’s simple math—and I’m talking basic calculator stuff. Commit big to Trae Young now, or wait and see if this team with Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, and the young core actually works.

Either way, it’s a storyline worth tracking because while Trae Young might’ve ditched a yacht party in Greece for some courtside seats in Vegas, there’s still no guarantee he won’t be taking his talents elsewhere come 2026.

But hey, if nothing else, you’ve got to respect a guy who chooses team bonding over island hopping with Michael Jordan. Especially when it involves sitting through a Summer League game that had fewer highlights than your average family barbecue.