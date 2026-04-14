Trae Young Admits Life Will Be Easier With Anthony Davis, Reveals How Wizards Star Will Unlock His Game

Trae Young has spent most of his career carrying offenses on his shoulders in Atlanta, probing out of high pick-and-rolls with limited frontcourt firepower to punish defenses at the rim truly. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, has bounced from New Orleans to Los Angeles and then Dallas, often searching for the right guard to unlock his lob game and short-roll playmaking consistently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with both stars landing in Washington in back-to-back blockbuster trades, Trae Young is openly admitting that life is about to get a lot easier next to a towering two-way big. He’s just as eager to explain how Davis’ dominance can help take his own game to another level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been great. I mean, obviously, I’ve never played with a player, I mean, as talented or as special as AD is,” Young told reporters after the game last night. “We haven’t got to play on the court with each other yet. But we talked about a lot of things. We talked about what it would look like when we do get on the court together, and I mean, for me, I just want to go out there and make his life easier.”

Just like Davis, Young’s 2025-26 campaign has not panned out the way he expected. The Texas-native endured an injury-ravaged season at one point, sitting out 22 games in a row with an MCL strain. He featured in just 15 games, averaging 17.9 points and eight assists. Young will take all the help he can get after years of solo shifts in A-Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I already know he’s going to make my life easier. Having someone that can demand a double team like that is honestly a first that I’ve had since I’ve played in the NBA. So being able to have that type of engine on your team is going to unlock everybody’s game even more, even mine. So that’s something that I’m excited about,” Young added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his two seasons with the Mavs, he played in just 29 games, averaging 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds. But once he finds his rhythm, he will be eager to silence his critics. Davis complements Young’s game like a cheat code. His elite rim-running, which causes defenses to implode, will give Young loads of space on the court.

For Young, Davis isn’t just another star teammate – he’s the kind of safety valve he’s never really had. On the flip side, Davis finally gets a guard who loves to spoon‑feed his bigs. The 4x All-Star isn’t afraid to spam pick‑and‑roll plays until defenses crack.

ADVERTISEMENT

How will Washington lineup with Anthony Davis and Trae Young?

Once Young and Davis are healthy, Washington will have the kind of starting five that makes sense on paper and on the floor. Wizards GM Will Dawkins is building a young, vibrant unit in the national capital, with Young and Davis as the core of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Lakers big man revealed earlier this month that he’s been pleasantly surprised by everything he’s seen in Washington.

“Coming here, they do things where I don’t want to give away their secrets because I haven’t seen it anywhere else, to be honest. It’s like ‘oh, I’ve never heard of that, I’ve never seen that, but I like it.’ That in itself kind of intrigues me,” Davis said in an interview with Monumental Sports Reporter Chase Hughes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Washington’s building around youth in the form of Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington, and Alex Sarr. The latter in particular will slot perfectly next to Davis. With AD as the power forward and Sarr in the middle, the Wizards can field a twin‑tower look that can both protect the rim and stretch the floor.

“I like these young guys, man. I’m not gonna lie. I feel like they’re all my children. Some of these guys were four and five years old in my rookie year, which is crazy. Now I see how [LeBron James] feels,” he joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young will feature as the offensive hub at point guard, with a scoring wing like Tre Johnson and a do‑it‑all forward such as George or Coulibaly. For two stars coming off frustrating, injury-hit years, this kind of basketball simplicity is exactly why both keep talking about how “easy” they can make life for each other.