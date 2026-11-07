Trae Young Breaks Silence on Hostile Reception From Hawks Fans in First Return to Atlanta Since Wizards Trade

Trae Young’s long-awaited return to State Farm Arena as a visitor yielded an unmistakable mix of lingering nostalgia, competitive friction, and complex emotions. In his first game in Atlanta since being traded to the Washington Wizards, the 4x All-Star guard suited up against the franchise he anchored for over seven seasons, ultimately walking away with a 139–132 defeat in NBA Cup action on Friday night.

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Postgame, Young broke his silence on what it felt like to navigate the unique atmosphere of his former home court while wearing an opposing jersey for the very first time. While narrative-driven reports framed his greeting as a hostile reception due to loud boos cascading down during starter introductions, the night’s context proved far more layered.

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“I don’t even know how to describe the feeling,” Young admitted during his postgame interview in the visitors’ locker room. “I mean, it’s different. It was cool. For me, it’s hard to really say, like, my feelings and how I felt whenever the game started. I was just ready to play, and I’m just trying to get a win. But yeah, it was a different feeling, something I’m not used to for sure.”

When asked directly if stepping into State Farm Arena as a visitor felt inherently surreal, Trae Young did not hide the mental toll the buildup had taken on his routine over the preceding days.

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“Yeah, for sure,” Young stated. “I don’t think it’ll feel like this every time, but definitely tonight it did. And I mean, obviously, probably messed up my sleeping apps and everything, and last few days, just even the day we played them, I knew today was coming next. And I mean it’s just… I’m not going to get a first all the time. So that’s why I’ll probably only have these feelings just now.”

Before tip-off, social media was full of clips where the Atlanta crowd rained down boos on Young. Something he didn’t comment on at all.

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While early headlines fixated on audible boos echoing during the Wizards’ lineup announcements, local fans and courtside observers quickly clarified what really happened.

According to a Hawks fan who was seemingly at the game, the boos stemmed almost entirely from the arena’s designated “Sixth Man” section in the lower bowl. It’s almost standard protocol for this section to religiously boo every opposing starting lineup regardless of former player status. It was not specific to Young, and online Hawks fans denied disowning Young.

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Beyond that ritualistic sports hostility, the broader Atlanta crowd offered genuine appreciation for their longtime franchise cornerstone.

Young acknowledged the arena’s warmer gestures when he first took the floor for pregame shootarounds and again as he exited while hugging former teammates. Before tipoff, he trotted to the corner of the floor and jogged over to embrace Hawks head coach Quin Snyder. The two shared a warm, extended conversation, fulfilling a moment Young noted he missed out on during the teams’ matchup earlier in the week in Washington.

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The return marked a stark contrast to the last two times Young had been at State Farm Arena. While benched for a quad injury when the Hawks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, reports broke that Atlanta and the Wizards agreed on Young’s trade mid-game. Young left the bench, went into the tunnel, marking the quiet end of his celebrated tenure with the franchise.

He was still sidelined with an injured knee when the Wizards played against the Hawks for the first time since the trade last season. The fanbase gave him a warm welcome, and the Hawks aired a tribute to their former franchise cornerstone on the arena screens.

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Since recovering, this was his first time playing in Atlanta. On the floor Friday night, Young delivered a vintage double-double performance, dropping 23 points and 10 assists, though he was harassed into a season-high eight turnovers by Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels. The Hawks, led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s 28 points and Lu Dort’s 25, carried them to a win, sweeping the home-and-home series against Washington.

Despite the loss and the initial jitters that disrupted his sleep schedule, Young leaves Atlanta firmly established as a beloved part of franchise history. With the initial return out of the way, both Young and the Hawks move forward, having formally turned the page on an iconic era of Atlanta basketball.