Trae Young Breaks Silence on Rockets Ejection, Makes Promise to Wizards Fans Ahead of Debut

Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown on the court before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown on the court before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Trae Young has found a way to make headlines for the Washington Wizards without even playing a single minute on the floor. Tonight, as the Wizards took on the Houston Rockets at home, Young was ejected during a third-quarter sequence. Now, he has broken his silence about the incident while giving Wizards fans a glimpse into the future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.😂,” Young wrote on an X post after his ejection. “But I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers! 🫶🏽.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Wizards forward Jamir Watkins and Rockets forward Tari Eason got into an altercation, Young went onto the floor, trying to get the officials to step in and call a foul on Eason for initiating. However, due to strict NBA rules about stepping off the bench area during an altercation regardless of involvement, Young was ejected along with Eason by crew chief Tony Brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young’s message had humor, but also a clear message. He didn’t apologize for showing emotion, and doubling down on that competitiveness is something that means a lot, even before he’s officially taken the floor for the team.

The Wizards are in a state of transition, but after joining the team, Young has done everything to put a spotlight on the team as an established star, even reposting highlights of teammate Kyshawn George following an especially productive night. That’s the kind of leadership off the court that the team has looked for, and according to latest reports, it won’t be long until he’s back on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Just earlier today, ESPN‘s Shams Charania reported that Young is set to make his team debut on Thursday, when the Wizards take on the Utah Jazz. His leadership is going to mean a lot for a young group looking to improve going into next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rockets’ Rout Turns Heated as Trae Young Ejected Before Wizards Debut

Tensions were high the entire night between the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards, with the game turning chippy long before the Trae Young ejection. Here’s how the altercation went.

Imago Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) celebrates from the bench with Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When Houston led 90-73, Eason shoved Watkins to the floor while the ball was being inbounded to a no-call. Initially, the two were separated by Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly, but after Rockets guard Aaron Holiday made a basket, Eason shoved Watkins again, sending him to the floor. Young came to the floor during this sequence, and both him and Eason were ejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for the Wizards, the game never got seriously close. With just recent signee Julian Reese, brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, holding down the paint, Rockets center Alperen Sengun dominated inside, logging 32 points and 13 rebounds, while superstar forward Kevin Durant adding 30 of his own. Durant was also assessed a technical foul during the game for shoving Wizards guard Bub Carrington out of bounds in the final minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks the fifth straight loss for Washington, who will hope to break this trend when Young joins them on the court.