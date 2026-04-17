Trae Young Claps Back After New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Blames Him for Knicks–Hawks Ticket Prices

The ‘Villain’ of Knicks nation is now over 200 miles away, nowhere close to the upcoming New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks playoff series. But before the Game 1 even tipped off, Trae Young is again becoming a bone of contention for New Yorkers. The former Hawks centerpiece who was traded to the Washington Wizards earlier this year, found himself at the center of a political jab Thursday when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani humorously pointed the finger at him for the soaring cost of playoff tickets at Madison Square Garden.

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During a press conference addressing the city’s cost-of-living concerns, the Mayor was asked about the exorbitant prices for the upcoming series. Mamdani didn’t hesitate to identify a culprit. “I would say that I blame Trae Young,” the Mayor who brings his diehard love for the Knicks into his public appearances, quipped. “And I think it’s always important to blame Trae Young.”

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Trae Young, never one to shy away from a confrontation with New York leadership, took to X with a sly clapback. “Remember what happened the last time the Mayor of that City had my name in his mouth during a time like this… 😂✋🏽,” Young tweeted to his millions of followers along with a threat in a hashtag. “#DontBlameMeWhenItHappensAgain.”

Well, he’s not going to personally do anything. He’s now with the Wizards who aren’t in the playoffs. But he might be rooting for his former team, now on a hot run under Jonathan Kuminga, to continue his legacy of antagonizing New York.

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Right now it’s the price of tickets to watch the New York home games that’s the real villain. Ticket sites show that the price for the nosebleeds in The Garden start at $250 and go as high as $600. New Yorkers would be better off, and actually are opting to support their team at State Farm Arena in Atlanta where playoff tickets are still in the $65 to $100 range. In fact, several New Yorkers have pointed out that air fare for round trip tickets to Atlanta are still working cheaper.

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Zohran Mamdani has been vocally decrying about sports-loving New York finding their passion now an unaffordable luxury. But he should, in fact, heed Ice Trae’s warning about his predecessor.

NYC Mayors need to be careful about Trae Young

It’s a prerequisite to fuel sports rivalries as NYC’s mayor. Trae Young’s callback in his warning refers directly to 2021 when Bill De Blasio was incumbent mayor. The Knicks and Hawks were set to face off in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals and Young’s villainous persona in New York was at an all-time high.

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During that series, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio held a press conference wearing a Knicks hat and specifically called out Young. “A message to Trae Young on behalf of the people of New York City, and anyone who cares about actually playing basketball the right way, stop hunting for fouls, Trae. I want to quote Steve Nash one of the great players, great coaches. He says quote-unquote, that’s not basketball. Trae, that Hawks not going to fly in New York City. Come on. Play the game the right way and see if you can win. I think the Knicks are going to teach you a lesson.”

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When he told Trae to stop “hunting for fouls,” De Blasio ignited a war between Knicks and Hawks. Young became the villain of the series, sending the Knicks home in five games.

By referencing that incident, Young is suggesting that whenever a New York politician targets him, the Knicks suffer the consequences on the hardwood, even if he isn’t the one wearing the jersey this time around.

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So even if Mamdani was making a point about affordability, he best not jinx the Knicks again by provoking Trae Young.