Trae Young’s Cryptic Message to Hawks Fans Hints at Reunion After Emotional Atlanta Return

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 22: Trae Young 11 of the Atlanta Hawks look on during the second half of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA In-Season Tournament against the Chicago Bulls on November, 22, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NBA: NOV 22 Hawks at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24112243

Trae Young’s emotional return to State Farm Arena on Tuesday night felt like more than just another game – it felt like unfinished business. As the Atlanta Hawks honored their former franchise star with a heartfelt tribute, Young appeared visibly moved, soaking in the cheers from fans who once watched him lead the team through its most memorable recent era.

But it was what came afterward that truly captured attention. Following the game, Young took to social media to thank the city of Atlanta and its fans, delivering a message filled with gratitude and just enough ambiguity to spark speculation about a possible reunion. Having spent seven-and-a-half seasons as the face of the Hawks, his words suggested that while his chapter in Atlanta may have closed, the story might not be over.

“To the City of Atlanta & all the fans that stuck by me from the beginning… I can’t express with enough words how much Love I have for you! Y’all saw a Young kid come to a City from Oklahoma and embraced me… something I needed to become the best version of myself, as I grew throughout this League! Last night was special to me, to be able to reminisce on the Highs & Lows throughout my first 7 1/2 years…Thank you for it all! Can’t wait for that first time I actually play back on that court,” Young posted on his socials.

The two-minute tribute celebrated Young’s decorated career, a four-time All-Star who set franchise records for assists and three-pointers, evoking the thrilling highs he delivered to the city.

At the close of his rookie season, Trae Young made a strong impression, averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists across all 81 games for the Atlanta Hawks. Though he fell just short of Rookie of the Year, finishing second behind Luka Doncic (with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placing sixth), his impact was undeniable.

Over his tenure in Atlanta, Young evolved into a dynamic force, elevating his game to average 25.2 points, 9.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per contest, cementing his role as the engine of the Hawks’ offense.

“I could never say “Goodbye Forever”, Just I’ll see you again soon,” he concluded on his latest Instagram post.

The talented point guard also led the Hawks to within two games of the NBA Finals. All in all, it feels like his story with the Hawks is unfinished, just as LeBron James’ initial stint with the Cavs was. We all know how that one ended, don’t we?

Trae Young and Anthony Davis – The Dynamic Duo in Washington

Young isn’t the only superstar hoping to make a splash in Washington. He’s set to team up with former Lakers champion Anthony Davis, creating a potentially formidable duo once both are healthy. Washington acquired AD in a trade deal with the Mavs.

However, he is currently sidelined with ligament damage in his left hand. The 10x All-Star is due to be re-evaluated after two weeks and could team up with Young towards the end of the regular season.

Here’s what Davis had to say about his new teammate following his trade move.

“I think me and Trae can be a dynamic duo… all of these young guys can score the basketball. His passing ability, his ability to shoot the basketball, ability to get in the paint. I feel like any time I’ve had a point guard that can throw lobs, who can make the right reads and read the game like Trae, I’ve been great. Everything he brings to the game is unreal,” Davis said in an earlier interview.

Both players are yet to make their respective debuts for the Wizards. But Young is close to returning as he continues rehab on the right knee MCL sprain and quad contusion that he’s been dealing with all season. Having played only 10 games this campaign, he will be eager to make a mark with his new team before the playoffs.