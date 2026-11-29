When Washington traded for Trae Young last winter, one analysis warned that Brian Keefe was “in for a big test” in making the star guard fit with his young core. Keefe’s test ended Saturday night with a firing. Patrick Beverley had a theory about why coaches keep ending up in that position.

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Beverley made the claim after the Wizards dismissed their head coach, pointing out Young as the potential problem.

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“This is a fact. Everyone that comes sees Trae Young, they get thrown out the building by their colleagues. You hear me? Players come, they see you, they get traded. Coaches, they coach you, they get traded,” Beverley said in an X post.

The firing came after a 116-91 home loss to Orlando, which dropped Washington to 7-13. The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 13 games, and they also became the first team in NBA history to trail by 30 or more at halftime in consecutive games, after a similar deficit against Boston on Tuesday. Keefe finished 50-173 across four seasons, and his .224 win percentage is the worst of any coach with at least 200 games.

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Team president Michael Winger gave an explanation on Sunday.

Fan Pulse IS FIRING A HEAD COACH AFTER JUST 20 GAMES EVER JUSTIFIED? Yes, if the team clearly isn't responding. No, give the coach at least one full season. The front office should take the blame first. IBRO2413 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

“We did make this change in response to a sustained absence of effort, a sustained absence of accountability and a team identity — three elements that, for better or worse, start with the head coach,” he said. He also made clear that the blame was shared. “Brian alone was not responsible for that,” he added.

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Assistant coach Adam Caporn will serve as interim head coach.

Trae Young is part of the conversation because of his struggles. He is averaging 17.2 points on 37.4% shooting, and the Wizards gave him a 4-year $212 million contract extension this summer, which likely fueled frustrations within the organization. Young has also been under scrutiny off the court.

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Before the firing, he was asked about fans labeling the group the “same old Wizards,” and he said a new group needs time to gel while admitting that falling behind by 30 is unacceptable.

Beverley’s claim has a track record to point to, though the details are more complicated than a pattern. In Atlanta, the Hawks fired Nate McMillan in February 2023, and his dismissal came months after a conflict with Young reportedly prompted him to skip a home game in December.

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One report at the time noted that Young had now been at odds with two coaches who were fired, the other being Lloyd Pierce, who Atlanta fired in the middle of the 2020-21 season. Another source claimed that the Hawks fired McMillan partly to pacify their franchise player.

Young has spoken about the McMillan situation more positively. After the firing, he said he had “nothing but love and respect” for McMillan and that he did not want any input in the search for a replacement. That contradicts the narrative that he forced the change.

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The difference in Washington is that the front office has pointed to effort and accountability rather than Young. Winger’s statement mentioned a “very talented roster,” and nothing from the team links Keefe’s departure to the star guard.

For now, the Wizards are turning to Caporn, and the next stretch will show whether the problem was the coach or the group. If Washington improves under a new voice, Beverley’s accusation will lose force. If it doesn’t, the focus will go back to the player at the center of it, and Trae Young will have to answer the question Beverley raised.