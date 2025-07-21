Trae Young is “Upset” Over $400M Project Amid ESPN Controversy on Hawks Extension News

Another day, another Superman review. There is undeniably a review war on the reboot of the Man of Steel, a superhero who has significant positioning within NBA’s comicbook narrative. Whether it’s Shaquille O’Neal or Dwight Howard’s Superman debate or who’s the Batman-Robin duo of a team, NBA players are passionate about the DC Universe. So when Trae Young took some time for a trip to the movies amid bold offseason moves, there were some feelings to be aired.

He’s among us who added to the $400 million box office opener for the 2025 revival of Superman. He fell for the most obvious trap in James Gunn’s version and was left with a bitter taste he took to X.com.

“These Superman movies starting to make him look weak or it’s just me??? That’s my favorite superhero btw I’m asking cause I’m really upset😢😠” he wrote on X.com.

Perhaps he missed the part where Superman’s obvious ‘weakness’ was intentional. But clearly he has some strong opinions on the matter.

Because when a fan responded, “Batman better , yes it’s just you,” Young immediately clapped back, “You trippin… can’t believe they even made that a movie😏”.

This is a developing story.