Trae Young Makes Surprising Career Move Days After Eye-Catching Wizards Comment: “Imagine I Win a Championship in DC”

Trae Young is about to do something he has never done in nine NBA seasons: walk into free agency with no team holding his rights. That, more than anything said on a podcast, is the actual surprise here.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Washington Wizards guard plans to decline his $48.97 million player option for 2026-27 and become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Monday, according to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. Sources told Spears that Washington remains the front-runner for the four-time All-Star, but multiple teams are expected to have interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, the timing looks backward. Weeks earlier, on The Pivot Podcast, Young was already picturing a parade route through the District:

“That’s how I look at what I do, it’s just like, man, imagine I win a championship in DC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now he’s the one introducing uncertainty by turning down guaranteed money instead of pocketing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The math explains what the calendar doesn’t. Holding the option just delays the inevitable, one more year at $48.97 million, then free agency anyway. Declining it now lets Young negotiate immediately, for up to five years and $288 million if he re-signs with Washington, or four years and $212.9 million if he signs elsewhere.

That roughly $75 million gap is the real cause. This isn’t a player shopping for an exit, it’s a player using leverage his current contract doesn’t give him.

ADVERTISEMENT

That interest arrives despite Young openly embracing his move to the Wizards. He also said:

“When it got out that the Wizards may be a team with me, and it got released. So then, I wanted to put out that, I wanted us to put out that I wanted to go there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The expected opt-out doesn’t necessarily signal an end of Young’s time in Washington. In fact, it could simply be the first step toward a longer commitment.

What’s noteworthy is that this is new territory for him. Young signed his rookie-scale max extension with Atlanta in 2022 – a 5-year max contract and never had to test the market again until injuries and a roster shake-up intervened.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sprained right MCL in late October kept him out until mid-December, and in his absence the Hawks leaned into Jalen Johnson’s emergence, eventually trading Young to Washington in January for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

He played five games for the Wizards before the season ended, which means Monday is also the first time in his career the league gets to watch him negotiate from a position he chose, not one a trade handed him.

This explains why Spears considered the Wizards as the favorites to re-sign despite the surprise update. If anything, Young’s admission reflected his commitment to the Wizards’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trae Young’s optimism for the Wizards

Young’s preference with the Washington extends beyond the discussions surrounding the contract. In the same podcast, he spoke at length about what he wanted to join the Wizards and what he wanted to achieve.

Part of the motivation comes from the players around him. The 27-year-old pointed out the Wizards’ young core and the difficult seasons that they have endured in the last few seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had young guys that have been through the rebuilding stage now. Like they have went through a lot of losing these few years and they’re tired of it.”

Heading into his ninth season, Trae has embraced his role as vet and a leader – helping teammates take that next step has become one of his biggest priorities.

“As mad as I am of people thinking about me, like, my teammates are tired of losing. And I want to be right there with them when we are winning.”

Moreover, on a personal front, he believes that he still has plenty to prove. Young said he feels more “slept on” now than at any point since high school. He blamed it on the media’s recency bias, as he missed the majority of the 2025-26 season due to multiple injuries.

Given he’s not been able to play deep into the postseason following his commanding 2021 Eastern Conference Finals appearance, he remains confident about what’s ahead of him.

“I haven’t played very much in a year and a half because of some injuries and the trade and things like that, but trust me, I’m probably just entering my prime.”

Washington’s pursuit of him predates that trade. Wizards executive Mike Winger has said the front office entered the 2026 offseason with roughly $85 million in cap room and viewed Young as the best free agent available, which is part of why conversations with Atlanta escalated into a deal in the first place.

GM Will Dawkins has since praised Young’s court vision and playmaking as exactly what the rebuild needed at point guard.

With Anthony Davis alongside him, and a young core featuring Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr forged in the developmental stage, the Wizards have all the reasons to be optimistic.

Above all, they will select the No.1 pick of the 2026 Draft class, further strengthening their odds for the upcoming season.

The surprising part of this move was never the destination. Reporting since the trade has consistently described Young as wanting to stay in Washington long-term, and Spears’ own sourcing puts the Wizards ahead of the field.

What’s new and actually career-turning is that for the first time, Ice Trae is making Washington close the deal with a contract instead of a comment.

Given the gap between $213 million and $288 million, that’s a reasonable thing to ask for, even from a guy already picturing the championship parade.