Trae Young’s Hawks Future Gets Insider Update After Teammate Seeks LeBron James Guidance

What if one Instagram post could shake the NBA world? That’s exactly what happened when the Atlanta Hawks dropped a black-and-white photo of forward Jalen Johnson working out alongside none other than LeBron James. The caption was just three words,“iron sharpens iron ⚒️”, but it was enough to send fans spiraling into speculation mode.

The comment section blew up almost instantly. Some fans saw it as a sign of mentorship, others wondered if it hinted at bigger moves, and plenty simply enjoyed the sight of one of the league’s brightest young forwards training with an all-time great. But as is often the case in the NBA, a single post can feel like the first domino in a larger story.

And when LeBron James is involved, even the smallest details matter. He just exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers, shutting down any immediate free-agency drama, but whispers of trade interest from the Golden State Warriors over the past year have kept his name buzzing. That’s why the Hawks’ photo felt less like a casual offseason update and more like a breadcrumb in a league where perception drives headlines.

But the real story in Atlanta right now isn’t just about Instagram posts or LeBron James. It’s about Trae Young, and a fresh update from NBA insider sheds new light on his standing with the Hawks. According to the insider, the team is “eager” to see a larger sample size of Trae Young playing alongside Jalen Johnson, as they make determinations about their big-picture future.”

This is a significant pivot. Trae Young became eligible for a massive four-year, $229 million extension back in July, yet no talks have taken place. The Hawks are pressing pause, effectively saying: before committing to a deal that shapes the next half-decade, they need proof that the Trae Young–Jalen Johnson pairing can truly anchor the franchise.

For a 26-year-old guard who’s already made three All-Star appearances and led the league in assists, that pause is telling. It shows that the Hawks see Johnson’s breakout 2024-25 season,18.9 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists per game, not as a bonus, but as a pivotal factor in deciding how the team moves forward with Trae Young.

That’s what makes Johnson’s connection to LeBron so intriguing. The Hawks’ social media team didn’t just stumble upon a photo-op; they highlighted Johnson training with one of the game’s greatest. This isn’t their first time together either. Johnson previously trained with LeBron in both 2023 and 2024, citing the sessions as career-changing experiences.

LeBron’s influence, from conditioning to preparation, is exactly the kind of guidance a 23-year-old looking to solidify himself as a cornerstone needs. And for the Hawks, seeing Johnson develop under that mentorship makes their patience with Trae Young’s extension even more understandable. They want to see if Johnson’s leap, amplified by elite mentorship, truly elevates the duo into a legitimate contender’s foundation.

The uncertainty isn’t lost on Trae Young himself. While he’s publicly expressed confidence in leading Atlanta back to contention, reports suggest frustration over the lack of extension talks. With his player option for 2026-27 looming, he could hit free agency in 2026 if no deal materializes.

His numbers remain elite,25+ points and double-digit assists last season, but efficiency dipped (55.7% true shooting, 18.0 PER) as injuries mounted. The Hawks seem to be weighing whether Johnson’s presence helps Trae Young maximize his game again, or if changes might be needed down the line.

That’s why insider update matters so much: it signals that Atlanta isn’t rushing into a max commitment. Instead, they’re testing whether the Trae Young–Jalen Johnson pairing is strong enough to justify it.

Broader NBA Ripples: Trae Young, LeBron, the Lakers, and the Warriors

While the Hawks navigate their own crossroads, LeBron James continues to cast a long shadow across the league. His decision to opt into his $52.6 million deal keeps him with the Lakers for at least one more season, but reports of the Warriors trying to explore trade scenarios linger in the background.

That’s not all. Inside the Lakers, new dynamics are shifting. Luka Doncic’s arrival has brought both excitement and tension. Reports suggest that Austin Reaves and even LeBron himself had reservations about Luka’s rapid influence, from dominating workouts to pushing for acquisitions like Deandre Ayton. Still, LeBron remains the anchor, even as the franchise looks at how Dončić shapes its future.

The parallels with Atlanta are striking: two franchises trying to balance established stars (Trae Young and LeBron) with rising ones (Johnson and Luka), all while considering how to construct a roster that can actually win.

If social media is any indication, fans are just as split as the Hawks’ front office. Some argue that the team must lock in Trae Young no matter what, he’s still the face of the franchise, and stars of his caliber don’t come around often. Others believe the cautious approach is wise, especially after multiple seasons of play-in finishes and early playoff exits.

via Imago Trae Young

The numbers add fuel to both arguments. Johnson’s efficiency spikes when paired with Trae Young,a true shooting percentage jump from 49.4% without him to 60.2% alongside him, suggesting their synergy is real. But the lack of team success despite Young’s gaudy stats keeps skepticism alive.

The Hawks’ draft additions, including Zaccharie Risacher, point to a youth-driven future. But make no mistake: the franchise’s trajectory still revolves around Trae Young. Whether Atlanta extends him, trades him, or lets things ride until 2026, the outcome of this evaluation period with Johnson will decide everything.

And that’s why one simple Instagram post of Jalen Johnson and LeBron James matters more than it should. It wasn’t just about iron sharpening iron; it was a snapshot of the Hawks’ present colliding with the league’s biggest storylines.

The Hawks are at a delicate crossroads. Do they double down on Trae Young and Jalen Johnson as their long-term core, or does Atlanta’s cautious patience suggest bigger changes ahead?

What do you think, should the Hawks commit to Trae Young now, or wait and see if his partnership with Jalen Johnson truly defines their future?