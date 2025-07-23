Trae Young’s Wife Drops 3-Word Message on Special Day Amid ESPN Controversy

The Atlanta Hawks have yet to commit a supermax to their superstar Trae Young. The front office has done an impeccable job of building around the guard who drops dimes on a regular basis. Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard are the additions that can lift the team back to the 2021 days when they reached the conference finals. Even though the commitment from the team is on hold, his real-life partner made sure to let us know what true love looks like.

Though Shelby tends to keep a low profile, her Instagram offers glimpses into her life. She maintains a strong social media presence, posting pictures about family time and their outings. On July 22, 2023, the couple tied the knot in the Bahamas, surrounded by their closest friends and family members in a breathtaking setting. The wedding ceremony took place at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island, with the waters of the Caribbean as their backdrop. Yes, and the couple is celebrating their anniversary, but not in the Bahamas this time.

“Today, tomorrow, always ♥️“, and Trae was quick to comment, “Baby gurrrl😍❤️“. The mother of two, apart from the Instagram post, also shared three stories as the couple spent the anniversary day together. First was a photo of mountains and clouds as they were on the way to reach the location, and she captioned it, “Anniversary getaway 💍.” Then, a hint about the location, “🍇🍷.” The third story revealed it all, which consisted of a charcuterie board or also called a cheese platter.

How can a cheese platter reveal the location? Well, adjacent to it was the ‘Happy anniversary Shelby and Trae’ card from The Hilt Estate. A dramatic property located in Sta. Rita Hills AVA comprises three estate vineyards: Radian, Bentrock, and Puerta del Mar. And the card listed a few of the wine options for the couple to choose from. Trae Young and his wife took in the ‘Hilt experience of wine tasting,’ and the Hawks’ superstar shared a post of his own to capture the special day.

Apart from the comment on Shelby’s post, the 4x NBA All-Star added, “Forever a special day!💍🍷.” To those unaware, the couple met while attending the University of Oklahoma. A typical fairy tale story. They would make the relationship official in 2017, and four years later, they announced their engagement in 2021, followed by a wedding in the Bahamas in 2023. Away from the hustle and bustle, the couple is celebrating their special day. Probably, it comes at the right time, following the 26-year-old’s fiery tweet.

Trae Young minces no words on ESPN’s assessment

Before we jump the gun and assume it’s Stephen A. Smith who has ruffled the feathers of another NBA star, that is not the case. This time, it’s a former player turned analyst who had few battles with the Hawks guard on the hardwood. The player in question–Iman Shumpert. The former champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers questioned whether the new-look Atlanta team can count on Trae Young.

“Trae Young, statistically, what he brings to a game of basketball, I get it. At 6’3, it’s tough to say can he switch onto a 5 at the end of the game, can he guard a bigger guard…can he make a 2-guard a scoring champion?” Wow, no sugarcoating, just straight arrows from Shumpert. But Young, who is never afraid to size up against bigger opponents, was ready with a response. Before him, a fan voiced his frustration and called it a “Bad breakdown of basketball.”

Now, let’s look at Young’s reply to the fan, an indirect shot towards Shumpert. “That’s why I let them live… What I did to him on the court when we played, you’d think he’d have more respect when my name gets brought up! I could keep going… No hate this way, tho.”

Again, the Hawks’ superstar is not bothered by those who question his skills even today. That’s why Shelby’s message serves as a reminder that, after all, it’s the people close to us who matter.