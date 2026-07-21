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Trae Young Seemingly Takes a Shot at Hawks After Zaccharie Risacher, Lu Dort Trade

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 21, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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Trae Young Seemingly Takes a Shot at Hawks After Zaccharie Risacher, Lu Dort Trade

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 21, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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Zaccharie Risacher’s inconsistent time with the Atlanta Hawks came to an end. It wasn’t shocking that the franchise gave up on their overall No.1 pick from the 2024 Draft. Reduced minutes and being out of rotation meant the French star was always on the chopping block. But former teammate Trae Young came to his defense amid his own issues with the Hawks.

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On Instagram, Risacher added a farewell post after the Hawks traded the 2024 No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal involving the Thunder. “When I got drafted, I didn’t know what to expect. I was in a new country, playing at the highest level, and Atlanta opened the door for me, as a place to call home.” It was a warm thank-you note, and later Trae Young added his six-word comment.

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“My boy free! Go fly killa!”

The trade sent Risacher and draft picks to Dallas in exchange for Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard heading to Atlanta. He was drafted No. 1 in 2024 specifically to play next to Young, a shooter and cutter built around a ball-dominant guard. But his scoring dropped from his rookie year, and he eventually fell out of the rotation before Atlanta moved him in a three-team deal.

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It’s a clear out of the vision that the franchise previously had around Trae Young and Risacher. Young was traded from the Hawks to the Wizards in January 2026.

Reports emerged that some tension behind the scenes lingered over his level of influence within the team.

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Apart from Trae Young’s comment, even Zaccharie Risacher’s song choice hints at some trouble in Atlanta. The soundtrack was Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out,” which had the line “I love when you count me out.” It follows the inconsistent time of the Frenchman with the Hawks.

His rookie season was mediocre but still promising as he earned the nod to the All-Rookie First Team. Averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 46% from the field and 36% from three was a good foundation to build the future.

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Fast forward to the sophomore season, it seems the franchise lost all hope. Because the 21-year-old played just 22 minutes in the playoff series against the Knicks.

The trade was on the cards for some time, as NBA insider John Hollinger previously reported that the Hawks were considering cutting their loss with the former No.1 pick.

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“He lost his starting job after the All-Star break and then his spot in the rotation in April. Getting him back on track to at least play rotation minutes should be a key organizational goal, and a trade can’t be ruled out.”

In July, that’s what transpired. The Hawks ultimately chose to prioritize experience by acquiring Dort, one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders.

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But like Trae Young has found new hope with the Wizards, Risacher can create his development with the Mavericks. The team is headlined by Cooper Flagg and will soon add Kyrie Irving.

And Risacher can hope to earn a significant role heading into his third NBA season.

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Pranav Kotai

3,183 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Tanay Sahai

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