Trae Young Seemingly Takes a Shot at Hawks After Zaccharie Risacher, Lu Dort Trade

Zaccharie Risacher’s inconsistent time with the Atlanta Hawks came to an end. It wasn’t shocking that the franchise gave up on their overall No.1 pick from the 2024 Draft. Reduced minutes and being out of rotation meant the French star was always on the chopping block. But former teammate Trae Young came to his defense amid his own issues with the Hawks.

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On Instagram, Risacher added a farewell post after the Hawks traded the 2024 No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal involving the Thunder. “When I got drafted, I didn’t know what to expect. I was in a new country, playing at the highest level, and Atlanta opened the door for me, as a place to call home.” It was a warm thank-you note, and later Trae Young added his six-word comment.

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“My boy free! Go fly killa!”

The trade sent Risacher and draft picks to Dallas in exchange for Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard heading to Atlanta. He was drafted No. 1 in 2024 specifically to play next to Young, a shooter and cutter built around a ball-dominant guard. But his scoring dropped from his rookie year, and he eventually fell out of the rotation before Atlanta moved him in a three-team deal.

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It’s a clear out of the vision that the franchise previously had around Trae Young and Risacher. Young was traded from the Hawks to the Wizards in January 2026.

Reports emerged that some tension behind the scenes lingered over his level of influence within the team.

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Apart from Trae Young’s comment, even Zaccharie Risacher’s song choice hints at some trouble in Atlanta. The soundtrack was Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out,” which had the line “I love when you count me out.” It follows the inconsistent time of the Frenchman with the Hawks.

His rookie season was mediocre but still promising as he earned the nod to the All-Rookie First Team. Averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 46% from the field and 36% from three was a good foundation to build the future.

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Fast forward to the sophomore season, it seems the franchise lost all hope. Because the 21-year-old played just 22 minutes in the playoff series against the Knicks.

The trade was on the cards for some time, as NBA insider John Hollinger previously reported that the Hawks were considering cutting their loss with the former No.1 pick.

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“He lost his starting job after the All-Star break and then his spot in the rotation in April. Getting him back on track to at least play rotation minutes should be a key organizational goal, and a trade can’t be ruled out.”

In July, that’s what transpired. The Hawks ultimately chose to prioritize experience by acquiring Dort, one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders.

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But like Trae Young has found new hope with the Wizards, Risacher can create his development with the Mavericks. The team is headlined by Cooper Flagg and will soon add Kyrie Irving.

And Risacher can hope to earn a significant role heading into his third NBA season.