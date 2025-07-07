Trae Young Sends Cryptic Message Leaves NBA Community Puzzled Amid Trade Rumors

Since 2021, the Atlanta Hawks have gone from the Eastern Conference Finals to a first-round exit to missing the playoffs entirely. But this off-season, they have made major moves to make them a true contender in the East. They did so by bringing in Kristaps Porzingis on an expiring deal while giving up almost no important assets. Plus, signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in free agency. All this to build around their star player, Trae Young, and his recent social media update is sending fans into a frenzy.

Nothing but just an emoji of a time-ticking hourglass on his X, “⌛️.” Naturally, the fans will question, “C’mon Trae don’t do that 👀👀👀👀.” Does this mean there is any other singing on the horizon? Or is his career in Atalanta coming to an end? The latter question will certainly be a shock after the point guard’s effort to bring in the free agents to the Hawks.

As per Shams Charania, Young directly reached out to Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help recruit them to the Hawks. One accepted a one-year, $11 million deal. The other, a four-year, $62 million sign-and-trade acquisition from the Timberwolves. So, after this effort, he won’t be leaving, surely, right?

This is a developing story…