Trae Young Shares Cryptic Social Media Message Amid Contract Tensions With Hawks

“From the first day I was here, and I mean before the draft when I came in for a workout, they have preached development,” said Trae Young, when recalling his early days in the NBA. The player learned, right from the start of his NBA journey, the importance of workouts and developing your body. This is why the player seldom chooses to take a break, even during the off-season. From working out with Stephen Curry and the latter’s longtime trainer, Brandon Payne, to flexing his biceps on his Instagram story last month, the Atlanta Hawks star keeps sharing updates with his fans too. Now, he might indirectly go on to motivate several of his followers with his recent post.

Trae Young recently took to his official Instagram account to share a series of pictures with his 5 million followers. The same featured the highlights from his recent workout session. Dressed up in Jordan gear, right from his T-shirt to the newly released Air Jordan 40, the NBA star showed himself practicing moves with the ball, lifting weights, taking help from his trainer for the other workouts, and just putting in the work to make his body better. He added a caption alongside the post that read “True to this, not new to this”. We know, Trae. We know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trae Young (@traeyoung) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is a developing story.