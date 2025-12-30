Trae Young Trade Destination: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Hawks Star Guard

The Atlanta Hawks are in dire straits after losing six consecutive games, eight in their last 10 games. Once a firm playoff team is now languishing in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. While they have several problems on their roster, they are certainly looking to start afresh, and in that new plan, their All-Star point guard Trae Young could be a vital trade asset.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 27-year-old guard has been with the Hawks since 2018, after the Dallas Mavericks selected him as the fifth overall pick and traded him to Atlanta. Since then, he has shown stunning long-range shooting, creativity, and leadership. But currently, they need to rejig their roster, and hence, there’s a major possibility of him getting traded before the trade deadline on February 5, 2026. So, what are the possible trade destinations for him? Let’s explore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why could the Atlanta Hawks trade Trae Young?

The Hawks have plenty of problems, but the most glaring ones are their defensive concerns and lack of height in the center position. One player who could solve this issue is Anthony Davis, who has been in the trade chatter from the start, and could be a decent fix for the Hawks. He could double up with Kristaps Porziņģis once he is available, adding more verticality to the Hawks roster.

Therefore, to acquire someone of AD’s calibre, the Hawks need draft capital, which leaves them with no choice other than trading Young. Even if the Hawks aim to improve on other aspects and finalize a different player, they will have to flip Young to improve the roster.

Unfortunately, the Hawks are looking for the exit ramp as they are potentially looking to move past their All-Star guard before he could leave as a free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, “There is a growing belief league-wide that the Hawks are more open to trading him away than they’ve ever been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Trae Young has a 2026 player option in his contract, and hence, the Hawks are rushing him to decide his future, as trading him avoids the risk of losing for nothing if he opts out of the player option.

Which teams are the most realistic Trae Young trade destinations?

Trae Young is an All-Star point guard who is returning from an MCL injury, so his stock isn’t at an all-time high. Yet he brings elite scoring, creativity, passing, and vision, and can completely overturn a franchise’s offensive identity with his influence. However, defense isn’t his strong suit, so a move to a team that’s good defensively and needs offensive teeth could actually work wonders by trading for Young.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawks probably won’t accept a swap with other All-Star point guards LaMelo Ball or Ja Morant until they get a few valuable picks. Overall, a move to the Orlando Magic or the Houston Rockets sounds more realistic than a straight-up swap.

Trade Destination No. 1 – Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic could be a perfect destination for Trae Young, given their defensive solidity. The guard’s scoring prowess could make them an unstoppable force this season if the move lands. A lineup with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Trae Young could be literally unstoppable in the postseason, even while going up against the top teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, to achieve this dream lineup, the Magic may have to trade away Desmond Bane and Anthony Black while also adding a valuable 2026 first-round protected top 5 pick in the package for Young.

Overall, the trade makes sense given the Magic are 12th in the defensive rating this season, and they have shown great possibilities of improving in that already decent area. If Young joins the Magic, then he will easily elevate them into a top 10 offensive team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Destination No. 2 – Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are in the market for a point guard, and Young could be a possibility for the Western Conference team. They are already in a great position this season with a 19-10 record, and a point guard with a lot of scoring prowess could elevate them as one of the best teams in the West and a contender for the championship.

Imago Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

However, the catch for the Atlanta Hawks in his trade has to be young sensation Reed Sheppard. While he is a great talent, contributes on both ends, and has great potential, it is the price that a team needs to pay to trade an All-Star-level player. Along with Sheppard, the Rockets may also add Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith to the package.

ADVERTISEMENT

While VanVleet is in his career twilight and will return from an ACL injury, he could still be a great depth option with his experience. Also, Finney-Smith is a great team man, someone who is reliable in a rotational role and keeps the team together.

The Rockets have the seventh-best defensive rating in the NBA this season, which fits perfectly for Young, allowing him the right cover to only concentrate on the scoring and passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Destination No. 3 – Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons come across as a wildcard destination for Trae Young. Anyway, they have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA this season, and the Hawks player will surely elevate their offensive prowess and help them in the postseason. It could be a logical move for the Pistons as they aim to scale greater heights and also aid Cade Cunningham with more offensive support.

Having only Cunningham as a singular offensive creator could be a challenge for the Pistons in the playoffs, especially when the opponents find ways to stop that outlet. So, having an All-Star point guard in the mix could completely change the complexion of the roster in Detroit.

Imago Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) strips the ball from Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What’s in it for the Hawks? They would get a talented young guard in Jaden Ivey, who has struggled with fitness in recent years and is only averaging 8.4 points per game this season. However, he was one of the top five picks in 2022 and has an All-Star level ceiling with his athleticism and great defensive prowess. He would improve the Hawks defensively if he stays fit.

The Hawks could make Ivey a restricted free agent and sign him for somewhere around $25 million, much cheaper than Young’s $49 million player option. The package would also include Tobias Harris, who would be a valuable veteran addition to the Hawks, along with a protected first-round pick for 2026.

Overall, the trade allows the Hawks to get some good young pieces while also allowing them a $20 million cap room for next summer. They could easily build a competitive team around their young core with talents like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Asa Newell, and Ivey, considering Porziņģis moves on from Atlanta. That sounds like a playoff team with a lot of upside.