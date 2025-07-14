Trae Young Turns Down Michael Jordan as $229M Hawks Deal Remains Uncertain, Per Insider

In a surprising twist to what has already been an unpredictable NBA offseason, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reportedly turned down an invitation to join Michael Jordan and several Jordan Brand athletes, including Luka Dončić and Bam Adebayo, at an exclusive event in Greece. According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Young passed on the high-profile opportunity in favor of joining the Hawks in Las Vegas for Summer League, signaling his commitment to the franchise amid ongoing uncertainty about his future.

Moreover, despite being eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension this offseason, Young and the Hawks have yet to engage in serious extension talks. Spears noted, “Trae has shown his commitment to Atlanta by actually turning down an opportunity to be with Jordan Brand in Greece… he went to Vegas to be with the team… but right now there’s not really any substantive talks in terms of an extension.” This decision arrives as Atlanta continues reshaping its roster, adding Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard.

While Young’s dedication is undeniable, the lack of progress on his contract extension raises major questions about whether the Hawks will truly commit to their franchise star—or risk losing him in a shifting NBA landscape.

