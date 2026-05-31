Tragic Update on 17-YO Spurs Fan Casts Shadow Over Spurs’ NBA Finals Celebrations

The San Antonio Spurs fans have been on an all-time high ever since Victor Wembanyama dethroned the Oklahoma City Thunder in 7. While there’s no denying that this calls for a big celebration in the 210, the locals were advised to do so with caution. But after Game 6 of the WCF, as Spurs fans rejoiced their team forcing a Game 7, the joyous moment quickly turned into a horrific event with serious repercussions for a young boy.

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A 17-year-old fan has been reported brain dead after falling from a vehicle during the traditional Spurs ‘honking’ celebrations, according to the San Antonio Express-News. As per police officers, the individual was standing on top of a vehicle. But things went horribly wrong after the teen fell down and suffered a severe head injury. The fan was rushed to a freestanding emergency room before being transferred to a local trauma center.

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This individual is not expected to survive and remains in critical condition, according to a police source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, as per Express-News. Every circumstance surrounding the fall is currently under investigation. The incident took place in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, just north of Southwest Military Drive, according to the official police report. The authorities have not publicly identified the teen yet.

SAPD released a statement extending its grievances to the loved ones affected by the tragic accident.

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“The San Antonio Police Department extends our sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this tragic and preventable incident,” the official statement read. “This serves as an important reminder that public safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage everyone celebrating to follow traffic laws, stay inside of your vehicles and follow directions from the officers who are there to keep everyone safe.”

The incident occurred only a week after a large honking celebration had required police intervention on Southwest Military Drive. A bunch of locals had ganged up and climbed onto a flatbed tow truck on the roadway, posing a safety risk to themselves and others around the scene. Over the last few weeks, SAPD has repeatedly shared messages on social media in creative ways to help Spurs fans understand and celebrate team wins “lawfully and responsibly.”

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San Antonio’s tradition of ‘honking’ celebrations gathered pace back in the day when Gregg Popovich led the Spurs to an NBA title in 1999. Initially started in frustration by people stuck in traffic after leaving the game, it eventually turned into an impromptu celebration. Over the years, it has become a gathering of sorts that can get rowdy. Fans get together in team colors, drive their vehicles to either Commerce Street in downtown or Southwest Military Drive on the city’s South Side, and begin the party.

The Spurs will now have three days to recover from their grueling battle against the Thunder. The 2026 NBA Finals are set to commence on Wednesday, June 3. It’ll be interesting to see if the New York Knicks have an advantage physically and mentally, given how they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalen Brunson’s team has had more time to rejuvenate and prepare for its first Finals series in 27 years.

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While there’s no denying the severe tragedy San Antonio witnessed on Thursday, fans in New York should also celebrate with caution.

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NYPD issued a warning to the MSG crowd before the Spurs fan incident

The Madison Square Garden crowd was put on notice after celebrating during New York’s semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers. During Game 1 of the semifinals, the Knicks overwhelmed the 76ers, 137-98. Fans outside MSG went crazy, partying with extra enthusiasm. Former player JR Smith decided to join the fun, but his plan immediately backfired. Fans surrounding him, knocked him down, and the overhyped situation nearly spun out of control.

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Now, it’s not every day that fans get to celebrate with an NBA player. The result? NYPD eventually canceled all watch parties outside MSG due to the crowd’s “rowdiness.” Six people were arrested following Game 2, and things got visibly worse compared to the semifinals, forcing the NYPD to ban the street event altogether.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson shared his thoughts on joining the MSG crowd to celebrate with them. While the idea sounded fun to him at first, witnessing Smith’s incident discouraged him from doing so. But he isn’t entirely shutting down the idea.

“I thought about (going out to the MSG crowd), but then I saw JR Smith, and I don’t know now,” Brunson said in an interview with Malika Andrews.

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With both Spurs and Knicks fans having had wild incidents in the past month, their respective police departments will be stricter about safety protocols, especially since it’s the NBA Finals. The stakes are sky-high, which means emotions are going to be equally high as well.