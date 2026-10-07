Trail Blazers Fans Receive Good News as Tom Dundon’s Private Mail Offers Arena Update

After months of bitterness between the team owner and the city, a nearly $600 million olive branch probably brokered peace. The expensive renovations of Moda Center had been at the heart of the friction between Portland Trail Blazers’ ownership and fans. Now, Tom Dundon has directly addressed an anxious fanbase amid contentious lease negotiations and relocation fears.

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Blazers fans received a reassuring sign regarding the franchise’s future in Oregon following a direct email from the primary owner. In an exclusive letter to Season Ticket Members ahead of the upcoming regular season, Dundon addressed Ja Morant’s arrival, Damian Lillard’s return, the new head coach, Micah Nori and the arena situation, while reaffirming his commitment to the local fan base.

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“On the arena, our focus is the long term,” Dundon wrote in the letter. “We’re working to make sure Moda Center remains one of the best buildings in the NBA. There’s work ahead, and we’ll keep pushing until we get there.”

The message comes at a crucial moment for Rip City, following months of public friction between team management and local officials over a multiyear arena overhaul . Dundon’s note sought to establish a shared vision with supporters, pointing to a foundation built on last season’s 42-win campaign and a return to the postseason .

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In his note, Dundon highlighted the team’s trajectory under new head coach Micah Nori, praising Deni Avdija’s breakout All-Star campaign alongside the playoff growth of young contributors Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson .

Dundon also spotlighted major roster moves, including the acquisition of two-time All-Star Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies, the signing of big man Robert Williams III to a three-year, $44 million contract, and the leadership of veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

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While the assurance on the arena was huge, Dundon tapping into the fanbase’s enthusiasm for franchise icon Damian Lillard’s home court presence was poignant when he noted, “His connection to this building and this city doesn’t need much explanation. Neither will the reaction when he hits that first logo three back at Moda.”

At a time when the Dallas-based billionaire’s lack of Portland ties came under fire when locals feared he didn’t understand their attachment to the Blazers, Dundon concluded his message with an ambitious promise .

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“I don’t believe in making promises I can’t back up. My track record speaks for itself, and my intention here is clear: bring a championship to Portland.”

The letter’s forward-looking tone provides a welcome contrast to the tense negotiations that have dominated off-court discussions this summer.



Tensions escalated after meetings between Dundon, Blazers execs and Portland City Councilors. An anonymous Blazers executive suggested to the media that the team would not lose money by moving away from Portland, sparking fears among fans that Dundon might seek relocation when the current lease expires in 2030.

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Despite those anxieties, public partners have continued laying the groundwork for a massive, publicly backed modernization of the city-owned Moda Center.



On August 12, the Portland City Council voted 8-4 to approve a non-binding term sheet outlining a $573 million renovation framework designed to secure the franchise to Portland for at least another 20 years.

The proposed funding package draws from state, city, and county resources. Oregon has authorized up to $365 million. Portland’s proposal commits $120 million, alongside $275 million in long-term venue funds, and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson proposed an up to $88 million contribution, which remains subject to County Commission approval.

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After the Blazers’ leadership reportedly balked at a term sheet presented by Portland, Dundon’s letter indicates progress is being made on the renovations. Tangible progress on the physical project is already surfacing.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson revealed that the Trail Blazers’ ownership group selected PCL Construction as the lead contractor for the proposed multiyear arena project.



PCL brings extensive sports infrastructure experience to the project, having constructed and renovated major venues such as Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and Edmonton’s Rogers Place.



The construction firm also possesses local ties, having built the Clackamas County Courthouse and served as title sponsor for the Blazers’ annual “Green Game,” the team’s sustainability initiative.

While several key details, including provisions regarding arena maintenance standards, labor unionization, and tax payments, remain points of contention , face-to-face dialogue between ownership and city leadership is resuming . Both parties have to work out the terms of a 20-year lease through these talks.

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Dundon recently met in Texas with Portland City Administrator Raymond Lee to navigate the sticking points . Meanwhile, Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins re-emphasized the organization’s focus during preseason media day, noting, “We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the Trail Blazers stay right here.”

That was another major olive branch after Hankins offended Portland locals with recent comments. Addressing the past, Hankins did a 180.



“I’ve never questioned this fan base,” Hankins said. “This summer, more than ever, people showed up for Rip City through a lot of noise and a lot of uncertainty. Our renewal rate finished at 94%. Ticket revenues up 22% year over year.”

Despite off-court uncertainties, Hankins’ report confirmed that fan engagement remains exceptionally strong . With a December 31 deadline to agree on final lease documents , Dundon’s letter offers supporters a renewed sense of stability .

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Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are set to open their 2026-27 regular season on October 21 at Moda Center against the Phoenix Suns.