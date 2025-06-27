Tre Johnson Won’t Let Kevin Durant Forget Bitter Reality Amid Rockets Trade Reports

A new era in Washington basketball is set to collide with NBA royalty. 19-year-old Tre Johnson, freshly drafted by the $4.1 billion Washington Wizards, is already eyeing a first faceoff with his childhood idol, Kevin Durant. The rookie’s confidence is as unmistakable as his scoring touch, and his journey from Texas prodigy to top-10 pick is laced with records that once belonged to Durant himself—a narrative that promises fireworks when the two finally share the court.

The anticipation around Johnson’s NBA debut isn’t just about his draft pedigree; it’s rooted in a series of milestones that echo Durant’s legendary path. Few realize that Johnson shattered Durant’s Texas freshman debut scoring record, dropping 29 points against Ohio State, nine more than Durant managed in his own opener nearly two decades ago. For Johnson, these parallels aren’t just trivia—they’re fuel. “I can be better,” he once said with a smile, signaling a mindset that’s not content with mere comparisons. That attitude, combined with his 6-foot-6 frame and a 39-point outburst that broke Durant’s single-game Texas freshman mark, makes you wonder how he would fare against his long-time icon.

Well, the answer came during a candid interview with Sloanne Knows. Johnson was asked about his favorite athlete growing up. “Kevin Durant. Liked his game. It was my dad’s favorite player, so he watched him a lot, and he was a good player,” he admitted. But when pressed about facing Durant as a pro, the rookie didn’t flinch: “It’s going to be fine. He’s getting older. Might lose a step.” That quip isn’t just youthful bravado—Johnson’s track record backs it up. After leading Link Academy to a Chipotle Nationals semifinal and averaging 19.9 points per game at Texas on 42.7 percent shooting, he arrives in the NBA as the SEC’s Freshman of the Year and the No. 6 overall pick.

Johnson’s rapid ascent is built on more than just stats. He’s been lauded for his relentless work ethic—Texas coach Rodney Terry even said, “We have to literally push him out of the gym because he’s in there 24/7—much like Kevin was”. Johnson’s three-level scoring ability, highlighted by a 39.7 percent clip from deep and an 87 percent free-throw rate, made him the top scorer on a Texas team that leaned heavily on his offense.

Now, as he prepares to test himself against Durant, the subtext is clear: this isn’t just a passing of the torch, but a challenge—one that could define the next chapter in Washington’s rebuild. As for the “getting old” remarks, let’s not forget the teams are still gunning for Kevin Durant to be on their side. And the Houston Rockets recently successfully managed that.

Kevin Durant’s bold message after joining the Rockets

Kevin Durant just flipped the script on the NBA once again. In a shocking twist that’s already sending shockwaves through the league, KD has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. And this isn’t just another veteran move. Durant, still one of the most lethal scorers in the game, now joins a young Rockets team that’s riding high after a breakout season. And in return?

The Suns took home Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-rounders. That’s a serious shake-up. But Durant didn’t stop at making headlines with the trade. On Wednesday, he fired off a bold Instagram story that quickly got fans buzzing. “Anyone else would retire, but I’m not content. I wanna bury these n—- like 20 feet down. So no one can find them again.”

It’s a line borrowed from Drake and Smiley’s Over the Top, but KD made it his own. And he’s not just talking. According to Athlon Sports, Kevin Durant hit the gym less than a day after the trade. Trainer Chris Brickley shared a video of him moving like he never left—dribbling, shooting, gliding.

So if Tre Johnson thought KD’s age would slow him down, he might want to think again. Carefully.

