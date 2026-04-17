“Tried to Apologize”: LaMelo Ball Addresses Bam Adebayo’s Claim & ‘Dirty Play’ Narrative

“It didn’t happen…” Bam Adebayo said he’s yet to receive an apology from LaMelo Ball. By the time anything could happen, the Miami Heat star was in the shower trying to process what came next. Many believe Ball played a role in shattering Adebayo’s dreams of taking the team into the playoffs. Now, right ahead of Friday’s game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Hornets star addressed the ongoing claims.

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Speaking to the media, Ball said, “I don’t really got no thoughts right now. I’m kind of worried about this game today. But like I said, I tried to apologize and everything. Just look out for Bam. The main thing is to make sure he’s okay. We don’t want nobody hurting this league ever. So as long as he’s good, it’s helped my mind a little.”

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As mentioned before, Bam said that LaMelo has yet to reach out to him. So, does he truly plan to still reach out to him? “Yeah. Whenever I see him. I tried to talk to him; I mean, after the game, I tried to talk to him. I was waiting by his locker and everything, or his locker room, and just talking to the security guard, waiting for him.”

Then he said, what Adebayo also told the media, “But he said he was in the shower and everything. And it’s a tough game. I mean, you lose. You don’t really like talking to people. So I just gave him space, pretty much. And he said, ‘Get with me.'”

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Meanwhile, the reporter asked whether he was bothered by people labeling the play as dirty and linking it to a similar incident involving Bam last year. “It’s all basketball. I mean, I feel like Bam knows. We never had nothing going on. I never had really anything with anybody. I mean, I go out there and play basketball. Even the one before, I mean, I seen him try to foul him. Stuff like that,” LaMelo Ball shared.

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In January 2024, after a missed attempt, Ball reached out and clipped Adebayo’s leg while hustling back on defense. A similar incident occurred again on Tuesday. This time, too, the referees didn’t call a foul on the Charlotte Hornets’ star. Therefore, many are considering the Play-In Tournament’s incident as dirty play.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green gave his thoughts on the LaMelo Ball-Bam Adebayo incident. The Golden State Warriors star went back in time in 2023, when something similar happened between Domantas Sabonis and him. Does that ring a bell?

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Draymond Green’s take on LaMelo Ball’s play on Bam Adebayo

“Now, I think I can speak to this as good or better than anyone, because I am actually someone that my ankle got grabbed and I stumped on the chest, and when the guy grabbed my ankle, there was no fines, there was no suspension to him, there was always suspension to me,” Draymond Green shared.

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In April 2023, Green found himself in the spotlight again. Executive Vice President Joe Dumars handed him a one-game suspension without pay, citing his track record of unsportsmanlike conduct. The moment stemmed from chaos. Domantas Sabonis, after falling, grabbed Green’s right ankle. In response, Green stepped onto Sabonis’ chest. Officials reacted swiftly. The Warriors star received a Flagrant Foul 2 and an ejection, while Sabonis picked up a technical.

Meanwhile, Draymond gave more thoughts on the LaMelo-Bam incident. He said, “If Bam Adebayo doesn’t get hurt, LaMelo Ball don’t get fined. Let’s take it a step further. I’m happy they didn’t suspend LaMelo for a game because you can’t suspend him just because he got hurt.”

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USA Today via Reuters Apr 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Green went on, “We saw the same thing when Domantas Sabonis grabbed my ankle, and nothing happened. You can’t have it both ways. Was it an intentional trip? To me, he grabbed and pulled him. Yes, it was an intentional trip. Was he intentionally trying to hurt him? No. I don’t think LaMelo is thinking ‘I’m bout to grab Bam’s ankle, he’s gonna fall on his a– and hurt his back.’”

Draymond argued that people must separate the act from the intent. He said the play was deliberate and driven by frustration, yet it was not meant to cause harm. Still, the outcome matters. Bam Adebayo ended up hurt, which adds weight to the moment. And as history shows, these situations keep repeating, raising the same questions about intent, consequences, and accountability.

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Therefore, now, apart from the second game of the Play-In tournament for the Hornets, everyone is eyeing LaMelo Ball’s next move. He has yet to have a word with Bam Adebayo, and who knows, it might happen soon!