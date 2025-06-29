Tristan Thompson Admits Truth About Khloe Kardashian as He Confesses Reason Behind Absence

How does life come full circle after betrayal, heartbreak, and healing? For Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the answer lies in growth, grace, and unexpected turns. Once marred by emotional fallout, their relationship has evolved over time, through thick and thin. Khloé, long past the romantic chapter, has embraced stability for the sake of their kids. And just when it seemed all ties had settled, Tristan opened up with rare honesty. And this time, it all centered around a touching recital for Tristan’s younger brother, Amari.

Now 18, Amari lives with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome—a rare and serious form of epilepsy that requires round-the-clock care. Since the sudden loss of their mother, Andrea, in January 2023, the family dynamic has shifted dramatically. But what’s remarkable is how Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner didn’t just step in—they stepped up. Their role goes far beyond offering emotional comfort. They’ve become part of the support system that keeps Amari safe, cared for, and surrounded by love. Alongside two full-time caregivers, it truly takes a village—and Amari has one of the most committed.

Research has long shown that when families step in with coordinated care and emotional grounding, the lives of children with epilepsy—and those caring for them—improve in very real ways. So when Amari recently performed on May 24 to ABBA’s “I Have a Dream” and “Take a Chance on Me,” it was more than a dance recital. It was a moment of triumph, community, and love. And while Tristan couldn’t be there in person, he made sure to acknowledge the efforts and support and what the moment meant in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“It was great with Khloe and the family and my kids being able to be there to support,” Thompson told PEOPLE, recognizing what it means to get support from people who, no matter what, stand for the right cause. Tristan further highlighted why he was unable to be there when Amari needed him the most: “I was in the playoffs, so I wasn’t able to make it, but him having loved ones and family members in the audience cheering for him, he’s a lucky guy.” His honesty reveals something many professional athletes face—having to miss key family moments due to the demands of their careers. But when there’s a strong support system in place, those gaps don’t go unfilled.

Khloe’s role in this was impossible to miss. She lit up Instagram Stories with videos of Amari’s joyful performance, circling his name in the program, and posting heartfelt notes like “Proud of you” and “Thank you Lord for these blessings.” These aren’t just posts—they’re glimpses into a promise the Kardashians and Thompsons seem to share: no matter where life takes them romantically, family will always come first.

How has Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s role evolved around Amari?

When tragedy struck in January 2023 with the passing of Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson didn’t hesitate to step up for his younger brother, Amari. At 34, the Cleveland Cavaliers star took on the important role of Amari’s legal guardian, showing that family comes first, no matter the circumstances.

Even though Khloé Kardashian ended her relationship with Tristan back in 2021 after several cheating scandals, her support for Amari has never wavered. It’s clear she cares deeply for the teenager, proving that family ties can go beyond romantic relationships. In fact, Khloe was there to celebrate a big milestone—Amari’s 18th birthday at Tristan’s Hidden Hills estate last July.

Fans got a heartfelt glimpse into that day during Season 6 of The Kardashians, which aired earlier this year. The celebration took a scary turn when Amari experienced a seizure, leaving everyone feeling helpless. Kris Jenner’s emotional reaction was especially touching.

“You feel helpless when someone is having a seizure and it’s uncontrollable and there’s nothing that you could really do, but I’m glad I was here. I’m glad I was here for Amari. I’m glad I was here for Khloé,” Kris shared in a confessional.

Later, Kris also praised Khloe’s strength, saying how “proud” she was of her daughter for being “so brave” during such a difficult moment. This situation really highlights how Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s roles have grown beyond their past relationship, centering instead on being pillars of support for Amari during a challenging time. It’s a reminder that family can take many forms—and sometimes the strongest bonds are the ones we choose to nurture.