Tristan Thompson Delivers Bold Remark About Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson’s Future

Tristan Thompson has already placed sky-high expectations on sports’ newest power couple—and their future family. During a recent appearance, the NBA veteran delivered a bold remark about what a potential child of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and WNBA icon A’ja Wilson could become.

While Adebayo and Wilson have largely kept their relationship private, Thompson’s comment thrust them into an entirely different spotlight—one defined less by romance and more by generational greatness.

Thompson appeared on the “The Association” program with MJ Acousta Rui and Cuttino Mobley when he made a big demand from the couple. As the camera zoomed in on Wilson, Thompson called the four-time WNBA MVP “one of the greatest.” However, seconds later, he made a bold remark.

“That kid better be an NBA player. He better not be putting boxes up in FedEx. If he gets his Mama’s talent and his Dad’s toughness, it’ll be one of the greatest of all time.”

Mind you, Thompson might be the first person to make that statement on camera, but he isn’t the first one to heap such expectations on the power couple. Anytime fans have caught them together, they have made the identical demand—an unmistakable push for public support and visible presence.

That expectation carried into Chicago, where Wilson took a front-row seat at the United Center for the Bulls–Heat tip-off, there to support her boyfriend in person.

Yet what could have produced a series of viral moments—Wilson springing to her feet after every Bam Adebayo highlight—never materialized. Instead, the arena fell quiet as the game was postponed due to heavy condensation on the court, abruptly halting the spectacle before it could begin.

The contrast is striking, especially considering that 2025 marked perhaps the pinnacle of A’ja Wilson’s career. She became the first WNBA player to capture league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, a championship, and Finals MVP in the same season.

If there was ever lingering debate about her place among the game’s all-time greats, that year put it to rest.

On the other side of that dynamic, however, Bam Adebayo’s season has told a very different story. He has struggled to assert himself on both ends of the floor, mirroring a Miami Heat team fighting to remain afloat in a crowded playoff race.

While Bam Adebayo’s relationship continues to blossom, his numbers are declining

Let’s be honest, when A’ja Wilson said “To my boyfriend,” in her South Carolina Gamecocks Hall of Fame induction speech, we all fell in love with the couple. It has been one of the most fulfilling love stories in the NBA/WNBA, and an NBA player dating a WNBA player? There couldn’t be a better plot for a sequel to “Love & Basketball.”

Wilson has always been great, and we’re talking about it since she entered the league. The 2025 WNBA season wasn’t just the best of her career so far, but perhaps the greatest season by a player in the league’s history.

Wilson demonstrated her lethal capabilities on offense, and while she might have credited her boyfriend for helping her, let’s not pretend that their game has anything to do with their relationship.

While Wilson’s career is soaring, her boyfriend Adebayo is navigating a tougher stretch on the court this season. This season, he is averaging fewer points, assists, steals and blocks per game.

In the last few years, this is the first season that he has not led his team in any major category. Adebayo has struggled to shoot from the field, including the 3-point line.

While Adebayo’s numbers have dropped to 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, Miami is having a fairly competitive season. They are 7th in the East with a 20-17 record. Perhaps this is just the rust at the beginning of the season, or otherwise, we will find out pretty soon.