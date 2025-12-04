Trouble Ensue After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Exit as Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Faces Ejection

Isaiah Stewart certainly knows how to make an exit. Last season, he got tossed early in a game against the Timberwolves. As he walked off in Minnesota, he paused, pointed at the “Detroit” on his jersey, and let loose an NSFW comment, making it clear exactly where his loyalties lay. And just like that, his ejection ended up stealing more attention again than anything he did on the court.

Stewart’s night ended early on Wednesday against the Bucks after he picked up two technical fouls, according to Underdog NBA. After the first technical came, he got into a heated exchange with Bobby Portis, which led to his ejection. During the third quarter, tensions boiled over, and the two went face-to-face in a confrontation that had everyone watching.

Stewart, frustrated, didn’t hold back verbally, telling Portis bluntly: “I’ll punch the f— out you boy. You want some? I’d kill you n—-.”

The scuffle escalated fast. Officials stepped in, handing both players a technical foul for their actions, but for Stewart, it was the second of the night, meaning he was ejected immediately.

Social media erupted, with fans pointing out the irony that Stewart had also been showing a Black Power salute earlier in the game, making his ejection feel like an added layer of drama.

In a span of just six minutes, Stewart experienced a whirlwind on the court: he got dunked on, confronted Portis, and then was shown the door with the ejection. In 18 minutes on the court, Stewart put up five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), grabbed four rebounds, added a steal, and blocked two shots.

This season, Stewart has primarily been a bench contributor, averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in just over 22 minutes per game.

But that wasn’t the only highlight of the night.

Myles Turner put Isaiah Stewart on the wrong end of a dunk. In the third quarter, with Detroit leading 64-58, Turner faked out Tobias Harris, drove hard to the rim, and threw down a thunderous dunk over Stewart that shook the Fiserv Forum.

It was the kind of play that steals the spotlight, especially on a gritty night for Milwaukee, a team trying to stay close to the East-leading Pistons while dealing with a partially sidelined Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s early exit sparks trade rumors

The Bucks got the win, 113-109, but the night had a major scare early on. Giannis Antetokounmpo barely hit the three-minute mark when trouble struck. After assisting A.J. Green on a layup, he slipped in the painted area, grabbed his right calf, and went down. He was eventually helped to his feet and walked gingerly to the locker room.

The Bucks later confirmed it was a strained calf, ruling him out for the rest of the game. This came just a few games after he returned from a left adductor strain that had already cost him four games, making the timing feel especially unlucky.

The injury added fuel to ongoing chatter about Giannis’ future. An ESPN report revealed that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have been in conversations with the Bucks, weighing whether Milwaukee is truly his best fit or if another destination might make more sense.

Fans had already noticed signs on social media. On December 2, he deleted all mentions of the Bucks from his accounts, and there were whispers that he wanted a fresh start. Early reports added more intrigue, suggesting that Giannis had shown interest in being traded to the New York Knicks during the offseason.

Despite all the buzz, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was quick to push back on the trade talk. He said, “There’s been no conversations” and insisted that Giannis “loves Milwaukee and he loves the Bucks.” Whether the Greek Freak truly wants to stay or is quietly weighing his options, Wednesday night’s early exit only gave fans more to talk about and imagine.