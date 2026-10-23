Trump Staffer McHenry Escorted From NBA Game After Throwing Drink at a Fan in Heated Encounter

Former ESPN reporter and newly appointed U.S. Department of State press adviser, Britt McHenry was escorted out of Capital One Arena on Wednesday night. Cameras captured McHenry in a heated altercation during the Washington Wizards’ season-opening matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. She’d been seen leaving before the Wizards beat the Bucks, 128-116.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Video footage obtained by TMZ captured McHenry arguing with fans seated near her. She was seen tossing the contents of her drink at another spectator during an argument in the stands. Capital One Arena’s security and ushers intervened and escorted her away from the seating bowl amid a chorus of boos from nearby fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the incident, sources close to McHenry stated that the confrontation escalated after spectators seated nearby began shouting obnoxious comments directed toward Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and his fiancée, model Winnie Harlow. Kuzma previously played for the Wizards but is now part of the Bucks.

According to sources close to McHenry, McHenry turned around to confront the individuals and urge them to tone down their language, which ended up turning it into an argument with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were saying he plays terribly because his girlfriend’s ugly,” a source close to the situation explained regarding the hecklers’ comments toward Harlow. The source added that the altercation intensified after the fans began directing “misogynistic” remarks at McHenry, allegedly hurling a beverage at her first before she responded in kind.

Reports conflicted on whether both the 40-year-old McHenry and the other person were escorted out; Page Six cited a source saying both were, while sources close to McHenry told TMZ she left voluntarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

In viral video footage of her exit, arena ushers can be seen instructing McHenry to leave her seat while several fans tossed rally towels in her direction. McHenry appeared undeterred by the hostile crowd reaction, blowing kisses and waving to spectators as she walked up the aisle.

Additional clip footage showed her engaged in another brief exchange with security personnel near the arena exit, before exiting the concourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

While representatives close to McHenry maintained that she opted to leave on her own and was not kicked out, her male guest reportedly remained inside. The sources stated that she went to a nearby bar and met up with her guest after the game.

Reps for McHenry and the Department of State declined to comment on it. The arena, Wizards, Bucks, or the NBA have not officially responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britt McHenry joined the Trump administration roughly a month before the NBA game incident

The incident at Capital One Arena marks the latest public controversy involving McHenry, caught on camera. After starting on local news stations, she joined ESPN in 2014 and is often seen on its NFL and baseball coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

She previously drew national media attention in 2015 after an on-camera incident at a Washington, D.C., towing lot, which led ESPN to briefly suspend her. In 2017, she was let go as part of a 100-person layoff at ESPN.

She was previously a commentator on Fox Nation which ended in a bitter exit and lawsuit too.

She has now pivoted to government communications. In September, McHenry confirmed her appointment as a press adviser within the State Department under the Trump administration, drawing on her background in television journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the court, the game went on. Despite the spectacle in the stands on Wednesday night, no formal police reports or arrests were immediately cited by local authorities.