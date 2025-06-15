Trusted Source Explains LeBron James’ Cryptic Message as Rob Pelinka Finds Peace With $53M Rumor

The NBA offseason is here, unofficially, but it’s here! While the major focus is on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Lakers have become a surprise addition. Of course, this has to do with their hunt for a starting center. However, there’s been another surprising hot topic of conversation in and around Southern California. Any guesses? Well, yes, this has to do with none other than LeBron James. There has been a lot of speculation about the 40-year-old’s feature after he dropped a cryptic message on social media.

If you’re not aware, James dropped what seemed like an ad campaign, which sent the Lakers fans into a frenzy. Is this the end of LeBron James? This is what a lot of fans asked themselves. The veteran superstar has already left the door of his exit wide open by not signing his player option for the upcoming season. Now, he’s doubled down with the video. “Are the rumors true? What’s next?” someone asks James in the video. However, just when we’re about to hear the veteran’s answer, the clip ends.

“I’ve been asking myself the same question…” James captioned the post. This has led many to believe that after 22 remarkable seasons in the league, it might be time for him to pass the baton. Is it true, though? Well, Journalist Jovan Buha thinks so.

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball up court ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

“I would guess maybe he’s going to announce that this is going to be his final season and he’s going to opt in and he plays one more year and like he gets the retirement tour that he deserves as arguably the best player of all time at worst the top three player of all time. Like, I think he deserves that he should get that and you know it’ be I think similar to the one that Kobe got and he’s gonna be celebrated in every road arena and I think again as one of the legends of the game we should get the heads up and and celebrate him the way that he should be celebrated.” Buva stated on his podcast.

Well, the superstar does have a history of teasing people for some time before opting in. Is this something similar? It could be. James still has a massive $52.6 million player option he could opt in on. Or he could also be teasing a new deal? However, the chances of him not returning to the hoop are pretty slim by the looks of it. Of course, this has to do with the fact that the upcoming campaign will be his 23rd in the league, and he wouldn’t want to bail out before that. Moreover, he’s in great shape and is coming off another All-Star season.

So, retirement seems far-fetched, but you never know. While the Lakers wait for LeBron’s decision, they’ve at least received a huge relief elsewhere.

Dalton Knecht’s latest remarks provide relief to the Lakers

If there’s another name that’s so talked about among the Los Angeles Lakers players as LeBron James, it’s their rookie forward, Dalton Knecht. The Lakers forward had an extremely eventful first season in the NBA. Knecht had some great moments scoring threes and helping his team win games, but he also had times when he did not even see the floor for the entire night. Then, of course, there was his midseason move to Charlotte for Mark Williams, which ended abruptly. However, now things seem to be settling down for the young forward.

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center.

While returning to Los Angeles after being traded was surely awkward for Knecht, he handled it pretty well. In fact, so well that he now sees himself donning the Purple & Gold for the foreseeable future after being linked with multiple teams. While talking with TMZ, the 24-year-old revealed that he wants to play for the Lakers for as much time as possible. He expressed his feelings for the franchise, especially about his teammate LeBron James, whom he loves to share the floor with. In his words, “So, me and ‘Bron could run it for another five, 10 years. Why not?!” Knecht said.

This not only indicated his future plans, but also might’ve shed light on James’. For Knecht, the timeline makes sense given he’s just a 24-year-old coming off a pretty great rookie season. However, for LeBron, things might be different. James is already 40, and the idea of playing another five years seems great, but it might not be physically possible. But, then again, we’re talking about arguably the most reliable player the league has ever seen. Nonetheless, Dalton Knecht’s comments will give relief to Rob Pelinka and Co. if James decides to opt out. Will he be able to fill James’ shoes? Probably not. But we’ll wait and watch.