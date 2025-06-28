Truth Behind Luka Doncic’s Drastic Weight Loss Revealed Amid Celtics Legend’s ‘Old Man’ Insult

He said he loved the fans, he said he loved the city, but it was time to move. However, on April 9, Luka Doncic made peace with the idea of walking away. For the first time in six years, he returned to the American Airlines Center—not as the hometown hero, but as a Laker. The purple and gold lit something different in him as he dropped 45 on Nico Harrison’s Dallas Mavericks. No celebration, but a war-cry delicately wrapped in boundless emotions. It was a quiet message—he’s hurting, but he’s rebuilding.

Meanwhile, the Lakers can offer Doncic a four-year, $229 million extension on August 2. He could also choose a three-year, $165 million deal with a player option in 2028, paving the way for a five-year max contract worth 35% of the salary cap. The details may shift, but one thing is clear—the bond between the Slovenian star and LA is only growing stronger.

Now, as you know, the 26-year-old guard is preparing to put on Slovenia’s jersey for EuroBasket 2025. Most importantly, JJ Redick’s “get in championship shape” seems to have echoed through his system. But, the question is: Did the LA Lakers HC’s words play the bigger role? Well, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin’s information will tell you a different story.

“Doncic remains motivated by how the Dallas Mavericks treated him in the aftermath of the trade and how the Lakers’ season ended, and has committed to an offseason training and nutrition program, sources told ESPN,” the insider reported. Well, bold of you to assume that Luka truly moved on from the heartbreak. And yes, for those who said that Nico Harrison unleashed a beast, you might be right.

This summer, Luka Doncic won’t be far from the Lakers’ orbit. As he leads Slovenia in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament, Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean will stand beside him on the national bench. That connection won’t go unnoticed. It’s a quiet but powerful move, allowing LA to build chemistry from afar. Even in international waters, the Lakers are keeping their star close—and their intentions closer.

At the same time, reports say that Mark Walter’s $10 billion Los Angeles Lakers purchase “was a positive development.” They informed: “You always want the wealthiest owners, so that speaks for itself,” the source said. “And his track record speaks for itself. … [Doncic] wants to win. This owner’s proven that he wants to win. So this is a plus-plus.”

Meanwhile, the franchise is piecing together a vision that balances now and next. With Doncic rising, JJ Redick growing into his role, and owner Mark Walter ready to spend, the future looks promising. But with LeBron James nearing his final chapter, the present demands urgency. Rob Pelinka made that clear. Every option, every tool—he plans to use it all. Because when time is running out, there’s no room for hesitation.

However, Paul Pierce believes the LA Lakers aren’t prepared for a championship run. The Boston Celtics legend didn’t mince words in taking a jab at Luka’s style of playing. And this scrutiny could add some concerns to the front office’s already concerning offseason as their hunt for a center continues.

Luka Doncic catches heat from one of the NBA’s crown jewels

Let’s take you back to Game 5 of the Playoffs Round 1: Lakers vs. Timberwolves. In a sobering end to the Lakers’ season, Game 5 cast a harsh light on Luka Doncic’s defensive flaws. His offense still dazzled, but the postseason spotlight didn’t blink. Instead, it exposed the cracks. Doncic surrendered nine blow-bys on 16 drives—the worst single-game mark of the 2025 playoffs. While his talent remains unquestioned, this collapse reminded everyone that greatness demands effort at both ends of the floor.

But Paul Pierce is skeptical about LA’s upcoming season. “They’re farther away from a title because—did you see them get exposed? Minnesota exposed. They were on the perimeter. We got exposed,” he stated. “They not only have to get more athletic, how are they going to get younger? They’re not getting younger. LeBron is not getting younger.”

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Then he dropped the scathing comment. Pierce said, “And Luka—I don’t know, how old is Luka? Twenty-six? Twenty-seven? He played like he’s 38, the way he moves. He got an old man’s game. It’s not a knock on Luka. It’s just that he’s slow. He looked like me when I was 37. Like, guys—go ahead, man, olé, just go by me. On defense, he’s—offensively, he’s not. But you can’t have two guys who are defensive liabilities.”

Luka Doncic stands at a crossroads—fueled by heartbreak, driven by doubt, and surrounded by expectation. The Lakers believe in his rise, but questions still linger. From bruising playoff blows to public criticism, every moment now shapes his legacy. Yet as the spotlight burns brighter, one truth remains: if Luka wants to silence the noise, he’ll have to answer on both ends of the floor.