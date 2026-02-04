“Trying to Chase My First Championship”: James Harden Breaks Silence After Cavs Trade

James Harden is finally clearing the air. Contrary to the initial reports, the newest Cleveland Cavaliers player is firmly denying aspects of this trade. Amid consecutive absences from games, his teammates’ reactions, and his relocation to Cleveland, Harden claims he did not force his way out. The NBA veteran was very respectful of the Los Angeles Clippers’ front office.

“In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other,” Harden told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Okay, maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be.”

The veteran was on a great scoring streak, but it just wasn’t translating into wins for the team overall, especially earlier this season.

“I feel like other situations weren’t like that,” Harden said. “And that’s why I can respect Steve [Ballmer] and L [Lawrence Frank] and TLu [Ty Lue] because they didn’t put me in a weird position as much as everybody tried to make it like that.”

Harden told Shelburne that he “didn’t want to feel like I was holding the Clippers up in their future. I wanted them to actually have a chance to rebuild and get some draft capital.”

The 11-time All-Star further elaborated that he sees an opportunity to win in Cleveland alongside Donovan Mitchell, and he was candid that his decision was driven by his career ambitions.

“We had a hell of a two and a half years,” Harden said. “We didn’t reach the goals that we all wanted to reach, but I think we built some great memories, had some great wins and fun moments for all of us. At the end of the day it is a business and I think both sides got what they wanted, are in a great place and are very happy. I’m excited about Cleveland. I’m still trying to chase my first championship and do whatever it takes to win.”

Insider Bobby Marks reported that Harden will waive his one-year bird restriction and all but eliminate his $2.3 million trade bonus to help the second-apron Cavaliers.

Harden, who’s had contentious exits before, seems grateful for how the Clippers organization handled his exit this time. The 36-year-old’s statement showed mutual understanding rather than locker-room tales of friction and Harden’s notoriously perceived ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ stance.

James Harden shifts the narrative from himself

The Clippers played two games this weekend without James Harden, who was absent due to “personal reasons.” That sparked speculation when reports emerged that he demanded a trade. He and the Clippers apparently couldn’t agree on a long-term contract extension.

The veteran held veto power over any trade because he’s logically under contract for only this season. The second year of the two-year, $81.5 million deal he signed this past offseason is a non-guaranteed player option. The circumstances made everyone believe he pushed for the trade.

Many expected Harden to end his career in his native LA. His past departures from Houston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia were defined by public standoffs. When he was butting heads with 76ers management, the Clippers were the favored landing spot because of his personal connections to the city.

Yet Harden’s now leaving to pursue the one accolade that has eluded him: an NBA championship. At 36, he’s still playing at an elite level, averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists this season. The Cavaliers need him to reduce Donovan Mitchell’s workload, who has been doing the heavy lifting with Darius Garland injured.

However, Garland is expected to be available to play shortly after the All-Star break, a person familiar with his recovery told Mark Medina of EssentiallySports, and when that happens, the Clippers will gain a young spark to back up Kawhi Leonard.

While the Clippers are fighting to stay in play-in contention, Harden’s two-and-a-half-year tenure in his hometown ended with a handshake.

It’s now time for Cleveland to begin its James Harden era and push for an NBA title this season.