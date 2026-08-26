“Trying to Set Klay Up for Failure”: Draymond Green Defends Klay Thompson Amid Heat Culture Concerns

Klay Thompson arrived late to his introductory press conference in Miami after getting stuck in traffic. To most observers, it was a minor scheduling note. To Draymond Green, it was the most Klay Thompson moment possible and the perfect opening for a longer defense of his former teammate.

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Green said he does not like how the basketball world is talking about Klay Thompson’s move to the Heat.

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“I feel like everybody’s trying to set Klay up for failure,” Green said on his podcast. “Let’s stop acting like 2017 is Klay’s going to Miami. I wish sports media would speak to it more like when Ray Allen went to Miami. Like, that’s the role I’d expect of Klay. Don’t try to set my brother up like you about to get 2017 Klay, so the moment you don’t, y’all can bash him. That’s bullshit.”

Green made it clear that he loves the move for Thompson personally. He knows his former teammate is happy to be around water and believes the situation can work. At the same time, he raised a legitimate question about fit. “I found it interesting when I saw they said Klay going to Miami. And I was like, oh, that Heat culture thing. I don’t know how that’s going to work for Klay, because Klay moves to the beat of his own drum. Klay does what Klay does. And it’s no maliciousness to it. It’s just who Klay is.”

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Thompson is heading into Year 14 of his career after dealing with major injuries that cost him significant time. Green emphasized that the realistic contribution is elite shooting and spacing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, not a return to All-NBA scoring numbers.

Draymond Green Says Media Should View Klay Thompson Like Ray Allen in Miami

When Allen joined the Heat late in his career, the expectation was a specific role as a knockdown shooter and veteran presence, not a recreation of his peak years. Green wants the same standard applied to Thompson.

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“We obviously know the injuries that he’s faced. Yes, he is going to go provide shooting, because he shoot the lights out the ball. And when he’s 60, he’ll be able to shoot the lights out the ball. But don’t try to build it up… so that y’all can tear him down when he’s not averaging 20 points a game.”

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Green also used the late press conference to humanize the player rather than criticize him. He does not want the narrative to become “Warriors legend joins contender” only for the first shooting slump or defensive lapse to trigger a pile-on.

Draymond Green has watched Klay Thompson longer than almost anyone in the league. His message was to stop treating the Heat signing like the arrival of peak Splash Brother Klay. Instead as a veteran sharpshooter taking a Ray Allen-style role in Miami. Anything else, in Green’s view, is simply setting his brother up to be criticized.