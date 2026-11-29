Not many would have forgotten the heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks, who went chest-to-chest and barked at each other in the closing seconds of the Rockets’ win over the Suns. Brooks was ejected, but the confrontation was only the final chapter of a much longer exchange involving Durant, Brooks, and Miles Bridges.

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And, as often happens after a heated on-court incident, an unofficial lip-reading breakdown has now surfaced, offering a glimpse of what was said before the clash boiled over.

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A video posted by LegendZ on X pieced together the exchanges from broadcast footage.

It began during the closing minutes of the November 25 game. In a sequence where a Suns forward pushed into Alperen Sengun’s chest, leaving him on the floor. The ref called a foul on Bridges, leaving him upset, as he said, “Grown man f***ing sport.”

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That’s when Kevin Durant jumped in.

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In the clip, Durant appears to tell Bridges, “You tryna be a big bully out here.” Bridges responds, “That’s why y’all flopping,” before Brooks interjects: “Don’t worry about that! He’s a f*cking baby.”

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Kevin Durant then appears to tell Bridges, “Don’t let this n* gas you up,” to which Bridges replies, “Don’t do that KD, you know what I’m about.” All these exchanges occurred as Sengun shot his free throws.

The exchange suggests Brooks’ involvement began as a defense of his teammate. And before he could realize it, it turned into a full-blown argument with KD.

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The Rockets won 116–104, and Brooks was ejected after receiving his second technical foul with 23 seconds remaining. Kevin Durant also reached 33,000 career points that night, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to hit the mark. But the late-game clash drew attention beyond the result, particularly because it followed a months-long verbal feud between the former teammates.

The confrontation itself came in the closing seconds, Durant and Brooks jawed each other while other 8 players engaged in the game. Hilariously, Fred Van Vleet even made a bucket in that stretch.

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Kevin Durant seemed to mouth, “I said, ain’t shit you’re gonna do about it, pu**y… I’m right here, lil n****!” as Brooks kept repeating, “So, What’s up?”

And KD went a step ahead and said, “Do something. You a pu**y.”

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Officials rushed in to separate them, and Brooks’ second technical made the ejection automatic. As Brooks headed off, Durant pointed toward the tunnel. The gesture became another talking point, with viewers split over whether he was waving Brooks away or indicating that he would continue the argument backstage.

That history includes an October 2026 social-media exchange.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia had spoken to CNBC Sport about the team’s direction. And Kevin Durant didn’t really appreciate it. He responded on X, taking a swipe at Brooke, referencing his March DUI arrest.

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Brooks fired back on an Instagram Story, thanking Ishbia for “cleaning up the stench in the locker room before I came.” The jab added a personal edge to a rivalry that had already included a shoving match and technical fouls earlier.

After the game, Kevin Durant acknowledged that he had said things Brooks likely did not appreciate. He said that “if it does get farther than that, I’ll be ready for that, too.”

For now, the transcript remains an unofficial interpretation of broadcast images. Still, it adds detail to a rivalry that has moved from their shared time in Phoenix to a new chapter in Houston and Phoenix uniforms.

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Their next meeting will carry the same history, even if neither player chooses to revisit it publicly. They meet once again on December 6th at Toyota Center. With the Rockets floating at the 3rd spot in the points table, they will look to get away with another win over the struggling Suns.

Brooks may look to even it out.