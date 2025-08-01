Turkey’s EuroBasket 2025 Schedule: Alperen Sengun & Co’s Pre-Tournament and Group Stage Games Revealed

After a month-long break, those of you who love the sport now have a reason to come back to the court. When our American stars are enjoying the offseason break a little longer after a grueling regular season, the European hoopers are already gearing up for business. Nikola Jokić is all set to lead the Serbian camp, and following in his footsteps, Turkey’s big man Alperen Sengun has also landed in the West Asian country, which shares a unique geography to call itself a part of Europe. When Sengun said, “I am always excited to play for the national team” recently, he knew the aim. With his nation on the way to the EuroBasket 2025, the 23-year-old will shoulder the responsibility to lead them to glory after a stunning season with the Houston Rockets.

“Fighting for my country and playing with my friends is a very different feeling from the NBA. We have not had major success in a long time. I hope we can become a strong team and be successful this summer.” The towering center revealed his feelings as he gears up for the huge next few weeks ahead of him. Speaking of which, wouldn’t you want to support the Rockets’ star this summer in Latvia? Yes, right? Then let’s take a closer look at how the tournament looks for Alperen Sengun and Co.

What is Turkey’s EuroBasket 2025 campaign?

Historically speaking, the Turks have been underdogs for as long as one can remember. However, they’ve had some success, including two silver medals on their home soil during the 2001 EuroBasket and the 2010 FIBA World Cup. But this time, the biggest feature of Turkey’s 2025 EuroBasket team, Alperen Sengun, has a goal in mind, and he recently made a huge claim ahead of this year’s competition. “We will work hard, go there prepared, and do our best. The goal, of course, is a medal.”

The 23-year-old Houston Rockets star is determined to leave his mark in this year’s competition. Stressing on the Gold, he said, “Whoever wants it most at the EuroBasket will win. We have a very good team. If everyone is focused and plays with a desire to win, I believe we will achieve great things. I believe we can win a medal.” The Giresun native is hopeful that he and his team will bounce back from the 2022 edition, where they finished 10th.

Even though it’s a pretty bold claim from the 7-foot-1 center, he has previously powered up his team at the junior level and other qualifying tournaments. Nonetheless, he’ll have to stand on business if he has the desire to win any medal this year. Why? Well, that’s because Alperen Sengun and Turkey have been paired in Group A alongside some heavyweights of European basketball. They’ll be going up against a Nikola Jokic-led Serbia team that is one of the favorites to win the competition.

Not just that, they’ll also face the likes of Czechia, Estonia, Portugal, and hosts Latvia. Their campaign will tip off on 27th August with the first game against Latvia and finish off on 3rd September with arguably the toughest matchup against Serbia in Riga, Latvia. So, it’s safe to say that Alperen Sengun and Co. will have to be at their best as we approach the group stage. That’s why, before they head to the battlefield, Turkey will play some friendly games.

Turkey’s pre-tournament friendly matches

Before the group stage, Turkey will go up against several teams to figure out their best lineups, and also build some chemistry among their superstars. They’ll begin their preparations on 8th August against Lithuania, followed by more competitive fixtures against Germany and Montenegro. This will give them some much-needed practice before the real battle later this month.

Here’s Turkey’s exhibition matchup schedule:

Game Date vs. Lithuania 7th August vs. Germany 15th August vs. TBD 16th August vs. Lithuania 20th August vs. Montenegro 23rd August

These fixtures will be crucial for the team led by head coach Ergin Ataman as the EuroBasket 2025 draw closes in. Turkey will finally hope to convert its long-standing potential into a medal this year if everything goes to plan. However, before that, they’ll have to face some stern competition in the group stage.

Turkey’s EuroBasket 2025 group stage schedule

Speaking of which, don’t you want to know the entire group stage schedule for Alperen Sengun and Co.? Here’s what their campaign will look like in the group stage:

Game Date vs. Latvia 27th August vs. Czechia 29th August vs. Portugal 30th August vs. Estonia 1st September vs. Serbia 3rd September

Will Turkey be able to overcome this competitive Group A? Well, they do have a good mix of NBA and EuroLeague talent. However, it’s their lack of performance on the big stage that’s concerning. Nonetheless, this team looks more balanced than it has in years, and everyone on the roster is determined to assert Turkey’s dominance after their disappointing campaign back in 2022. But wait, who’s on their roster?

Key participants and probable roster in Turkey’s EuroBasket 2025

Alperen Sengun is gearing up for a huge EuroBasket 2025! After wrapping up a great season with the Rockets, the big man is now on the hunt for a medal with his home nation of Turkey. However, he’s not alone as several NBA and EuroLeague stars will be alongside him as they try to bring home a medal this year. Here are all the players set to compete alongside the 23-year-old center:

Yigit Arslan

Onuralp Bitim

Adem Bona

Sehmus Hazer

Furkan Korkmaz

Shaen Larkin

Sarper David Mutaf

Cedi Osmani

Sertac Sanli

Yigitcan Saybir

Alperen Sengun

Kenan Sipahi

Berk Ugurlu

Erkan Yilmaz

Omer Yurtseven

After Alperen Sengun, the only other NBA talent on this Turkey roster is Philadelphia 76ers forward Adem Bona. The Sixers star is all set to make his national team debut after starring for the country at junior levels. At the same time, apart from these young NBA stars, coach Ataman will be banking on the experience of EuroLeague guard Shane Larkin.

The shooting guard has returned to the national setup as a naturalized player after a stunning campaign back in 2022. But wondering where you can watch the tournament, right? Well, you can tune into Courtrside 1981 with Max to watch all of EuroBasket 2025. So, if you will be watching this year’s EuroBasket, make sure to keep an eye on Turkey, as they hope to make a deep run.