“Turned Me On”: Jimmy Butler Makes Unfiltered Confession About Draymond Green–Steve Kerr Argument

The argument between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr on the sidelines during Monday’s Warriors-Magic game was a low point for both the coach and player, and the team as a whole. But the Warriors’ locker room soon resumed its typical dynamic, and Kerr issued a public apology to Green. Following the Christmas Day game where they defeated the Mavericks, Jimmy Butler offered his honest perspective on the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the post-game media interaction, Butler was asked about the confrontation.

“That’s just part of the game,” Butler said. “When you’ve been together for so long, you’re gonna have arguments. It ain’t gonna be quiet all the time. It’s okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr’s long-standing relationship hasn’t been evergreen, and perhaps the tough moments played a big part in building a dynasty in Golden State. Jimmy Butler added that the argument between his teammate and his coach wasn’t surprising to him at all.

“You got two fierce competitors that have won it together, and that wanna continually win. We know what it is. And if you’re looking at me, I’m just looking up like, all right, I expect that to happen, that’s okay, we move on from here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While such moments of intense friction can pass paranoia among fans, Butler has the first-hand experience of Green and Kerr’s strong relationship, and those frictions don’t bother him at all.

“I like that y’all yell at each other turn me on a little bit I’m not gonna even lie,” Butler said. “I like that I like the confrontation, it’s good for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

(This is a developing story…)