“12 Strokes, Six Heart Attacks” – Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Made Shocking Health Revelation During Arrest

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas over the weekend, as per authorities on Tuesday. He was pulled over on Saturday on Interstate 15 near the Harry Reid International Airport. He could face charges on DUI, excessive speed, and failure to properly maintain lanes, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

The recent reports on TMZ Sports suggest intricate details about the police findings following Saturday’s arrest. The cops revealed that there was an “overwhelming odor of Marijuana emanating from the vehicle” once they pulled over Odom’s black SUV. As per the cops, his car zoomed past the police vehicle, registering 106 MPH. He also changed lanes without signals and drove extremely recklessly.

During the interactions with the cops, Odom revealed something extremely shocking. He was asked if he ever had a brain injury before running the field sobriety tests, to which Odom replied: “had 12 strokes and six heart attacks and that he was poisoned at a brothel in Pahrump.” Later, upon asking the same question again, the 46-year-old said, “No.”

Coming to the tests, the cops stated that he failed most of them, starting from finger-to-nose, walk-and-turn, one-leg stand exercises, and modified Romberg balance. According to the report, he lost balance, looked extremely disoriented, missed heel-to-toe, and kept swaying.

He also had bloodshot, watery eyes, and amid all of these tests, he denied drinking alcohol or taking narcotics before his arrest.

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where a medical professional drew blood from Odom for testing, but as of writing, the reports found from his tests have not been published on the internet.

Lamar Odom shared the court with Kobe Bryant at the Lakers

Lamar Odom played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 7 years from 2004 to 2011, during which he played alongside the great Kobe Bryant. He came from the Miami Heat during a transitional period for the Lakers after their iconic three-peat era and the departure of star player Shaquille O’Neal.

Not only did he embrace the challenge, but he immediately made the Purple and Gold better, guiding them to two consecutive Championships in 2009 and 2010. He also had a solid 2010-11 season, where he won the prestigious Sixth Man of the Year award.

Despite all the accolades, playing with Bryant was something that he highly cherishes during the best time of his NBA career. He highlights the pressure that comes with it. He states the 18-time All-Star always kept his teammates on their toes and asked them to adapt and improve their game every season.

“It was intense. But he was so prepared and prepared to be great that when you walked in, in an area, you know, to play basketball, even though he was your teammate, you had a chance to at least compete in that game if you’re able to follow the energy that he was giving off before going into battle.

It was a blessing to be involved with that,” Odom stated about his experience of playing with Kobe Bryant in his last month’s podcast appearance with Ian Bick. There, Odom also revealed he struggles with addiction.