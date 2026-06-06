12-YO Stephen Curry Fan With Down Syndrome Gets Surprise of a Lifetime From Warriors Star

Stephen Curry revolutionized 3-point shooting. Kids nationwide copy his range. When a 12-year-old boy in Minnesota stepped to the arc at his school gymnasium, launched a shot from well beyond the three-point line, and watched it go through the net, and burst out on a celebratory run, the moment went viral. And the man who made that range famous took notice.

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Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came across a clip of Wyatt Neus, a 12-year-old with Down syndrome from Minnesota, sinking a shot from beyond the arc in front of his entire school. The moment reached Curry through the noise of the internet, and his response was immediate. With the help of ABC7 Sports Anchor Chris Alvarez, who arranged a virtual call with the Neus family, Curry sent Wyatt a personal video message alongside an invitation to a Golden State Warriors game.

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“Hey Wyatt, just want to say that was really, really special and inspiring what you did, showing out in front of your whole school,” Curry said. “Unbelievable shot, unbelievable celebration, and even better jersey. Great job, Wyatt. See you soon.”

Wyatt’s mother, Brooke, asserted. “It was a great shot; he’s a great basketball player, but that was a big shot for him,” she said. “But really, it was the students and staff, the community that it was with. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

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His father, Eric, added, “Maybe Brooke and I aren’t that surprised that he made a shot. But I think it was one of one.” Then Brooke circled back to what Curry’s response meant to a family that never expected any of this. “For Steph to take the time out of his day and to look at that, I never thought it would become anything like this. We thought it was a cool video. Hard to believe that we could maybe lighten other people’s hearts, but this has taken a new life of its own, and we’re so lucky.”

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Through his Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, Curry and his wife Ayesha host multiple charity events for youth in Oakland. From surprise meet-ups to distributing gear and meals to renovating schoolyards and providing meals, Curry has always encouraged charity and taking care of his young fans.

Wyatt’s shot resonated because it echoed Curry’s range. Curry led the Warriors to four NBA championships and, in the process, redefined what long-range shooting meant in basketball. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, and the concept of “Curry range,” the territory several feet behind the arc from which he routinely launches and converts, has become a cultural note for anyone who attempts the shot.

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After an injury-curtailed season that culminated in a play-in tournament exit, Curry is now focusing on the next season already.

Curry’s Warriors Future Is Being Written, and He Wants More Chapters

Stephen Curry has been clear about how much runway he intends to have left. Curry has reportedly made it clear internally that he wants to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA, which would mean at least two more years beyond the current campaign. His knee injury that curtailed the second half of the 2025-26 season is not expected to require surgery, and sources close to the situation indicate he will have no physical limitations entering training camp in September. The body, for now, is cooperating with the ambition.

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Imago Feb 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench during the second period against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

The business side is moving in the same direction. The Warriors are confident, regardless of how their offseason retooling plays out, that they will strike a contract extension deal that sets Curry up to retire in Golden State. Golden State can offer a two-year extension worth nearly $140 million, with Curry currently set to earn $62.5 million in 2026-27 before hitting unrestricted free agency.

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Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. had this to say on the franchise’s position: “We’ve always stated that we want Steph to finish his career here, be here as long as he wants. I don’t see under any scenario where we don’t want to figure out a way to have him finish here.” The numbers make the case, as Golden State went 24-19 with Curry available this season and 13-26 without him.

A 12-year-old in Minnesota drained a deep one, and a legend took time out of his day to say well done. It is a small story in the making of a Hall of Fame career, but it is also, in its own way, a perfect summary of what Curry’s legacy beyond the scoresheet looks like. He will be retiring as a Warrior. It’s just a matter of when, and if the reports are right, there are still a few more seasons of “Curry range” shots left. And in gyms across the country, a generation of kids will keep launching them in honor of the man who revolutionized the game.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​