$28 Million Exception Will Send Bronny and LeBron James to Cleveland in Latest Trade Idea

“The Decision” first aired in 2010 as a young LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in search of NBA Championships. 16 years later, it could return once again as an analyst explored an exception that could see the league’s leading scorer return to the place where it all started as his career enters a record-making season 24, along with his son Bronny.

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Bleacher Report NBA cap expert Eric Pincus, on Wednesday, explored a sign-and-trade scenario that would send LeBron James back to the Cleveland Cavaliers for what could be the final chapter of his career. The Akron Hammer would be joined by his son, Bronny James, whose future has been linked to his father in recent trade chatter, and a $28 million exception, an amount with huge significance.

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LeBron’s max salary next year is the same as his cap hit, $57.75 million if he chooses to re-sign with the Lakers on a max contract after approaching unrestricted free agency. Any team trading for him has to figure out how to absorb that salary. A $28 million trade exception would allow a team to absorb part of the incoming salary without sending back an equal amount of salary.

According to Pincus, a sign-and-trade between the Lakers and Cavaliers is financially possible despite the complexity of the NBA’s apron rules. The idea is not that Cleveland would gut its core, but rather that the Cavaliers could attempt to add LeBron alongside key pieces such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

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The appeal is clear: LeBron finishes where he started, and Cleveland gets a championship window after a disappointing playoff exit.

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The Cavaliers are not a random destination. The four-time MVP was drafted there in 2003, returned in 2014 after leaving in an acrimonious way, and brushed off the super-team narrative behind the move, then delivered Cleveland’s first major professional sports championship in more than 50 years with the 2016 title.

Yet obstacles remain. LeBron still controls his future more than almost any player. In addition to that, any deal would require significant salary matching. Furthermore, Cleveland would have to balance its championship aspirations with the risk of disrupting one of the NBA’s deepest rosters.

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What’s Next for LeBron James With Future Still in the Air?

Despite all the speculation, many insiders still view a Lakers return as the most likely outcome. The biggest reason is Luka Doncic. LeBron and Luka together give LA one of the highest ceilings in the NBA. The bigger question fans and analysts ask is about contract structure and how much flexibility he will give the Lakers this summer.

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Imago LeBron James and Stephen Curry celebrate advancing to the basketball final after defeating Serbia / Eurasia Sport Images

The most persistent alternative destination has been the Golden State Warriors. Recent reports indicated that the Warriors are still exploring ways to pair LeBron with Stephen Curry. There has even been reporting that Curry intends to discuss the possibility directly with LeBron.

LeBron recently indicated that retirement will come when he no longer enjoys the preparation and daily work required to compete at an elite level. He emphasized that the decision won’t be based on statistics, age, or outside criticism.

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Now that leaves three realistic paths for the four-time champ. He either chooses to return to the Lakers and continue the Luka partnership. Or join a contender such as Cleveland or Golden State for one final championship push.

Then, the option that most fans will not like. Retire if he feels the passion for the daily grind has faded. However, at the moment, league-wide speculation seems to place the Lakers, Cavaliers and the Warriors as the most discussed possibilities, with Cleveland carrying the strongest sentimental appeal and Golden State the most fascinating basketball fit.

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“The Decision” has to be made, one way or another.