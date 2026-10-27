25-Year-Old Lakers Star Fined as NBA Intensifies Rule That Takes a Hit on Multiple Players

The league just showed it’s heard the fans. Los Angeles Lakers wing Ziaire Williams has been hit with a fine as part of the NBA’s strict enforcement policy regarding in-game player decorum for the 2026–27 regular season. The league office announced Monday afternoon that the 25-year-old forward was penalized following a postgame video review of an incident during Los Angeles’ 132–123 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Sunday.

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The official NBA social media account broke down the disciplinary decision, confirming that the action was taken after retroactively analyzing a sequence in the final quarter of Sunday’s matchup.

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“LAL’s Ziaire Williams was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://nba.com/watch/video/lal-uta on Oct. 25 vs. UTA. Flopping is among the NBA’s Areas of Focus for the 2026-27 season.”

The play occurred with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, with the Lakers trailing Utah 114–113. Williams was guarding Jazz guard Keyonte George, who attempted a pull-up midrange jumper to extend Utah’s lead. During George’s drive, Williams exaggerated contact after a push-off, flailing his body backward to draw an offensive foul call.

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Although the referee called the foul on the floor to grant the Lakers possession, league officials subsequently flagged the sequence postgame for violating anti-flopping rules.

The Lakers, however, failed to score on the immediate subsequent possession. Luka Doncic eventually took over the closing minutes, finishing with 52 points, the league’s first 50-point game of the 2026–27 campaign, to cap off a 132–123 victory.

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Williams finished the contest with 11 points, two rebounds, and an assist across 30 minutes, shooting 3-of-9 from the field and 3-of-7 from the arc. And now also, a financial penalty.

This might be a regular occurrence, with flopping designated as a primary point of emphasis for official reviews during the 2026–27 campaign. The league office has already moved quickly to discipline players postgame when subtle violations miss real-time referee whistles.

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Williams becomes the first Lakers player fined this season, but he is already the third NBA player hit with a postgame flopping fine just one week into the schedule.

Boston Celtics’ Paul George was the first to receive the $2,000 postgame fine for a fourth-quarter incident during the 38-point outing against the Pistons. Milwaukee Bucks’ Kasparas Jakučionis was next and has been cited twice already.

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Funnily enough, NBA fans aren’t very invested in Williams’ fine. They like the NBA’s move and are waiting with popcorn for a certain other team in the West to pick up flopping fines in bulk.

Ziaire Williams adapts to new Lakers role

Despite the minor financial setback, Williams has quickly emerged as a key contributor for head coach JJ Redick’s squad. Signed to a one-year, $3 million contract during the offseason, the former 2021 lottery pick has anchored Los Angeles’ perimeter defense, helping propel the Lakers to an undefeated 3–0 start.

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Through his first three Lakers games, Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 41.7% from the deep.

Addressing his primary role as the team’s point-of-attack defender alongside Matisse Thybulle, Bronny James’ former high school teammate expressed pride in taking on tough defensive assignments.

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“Yes sir, that’s my job, and I take it with pride,” Williams told ESPN Los Angeles following Friday’s win over the LA Clippers. “I take my matchup serious, my scouting serious and just willing to do whatever it takes to win. So I’m just glad we got the dub.”

Redick also praised Williams’ multifaceted contributions after the first three games, highlighting his defensive versatility and transition scoring alongside Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes. Ahead of the season opener, Redick made it clear he expected Williams to carry forward the same physical style from Brooklyn.

“I think he has a really good intent on the defensive end and I think he loves the challenge of guarding other teams’ star players and has the physical tools to do that,” Redick said before, and it doesn’t look like a flopping fine will alter his expectations.

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While he coughs up a four-figure fine, Williams and the undefeated Lakers will look to extend their winning streak on Tuesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.