29 NBA Teams’ Jaylen Brown Trade Stance Revealed Amid Strong Admission on Celtics Career

A few months ago, during the All-Star break, Jaylen Brown sent a reminder of why he was the leader of the team. “One, I’m the longest-tenured Celtic… the team moves to the things me and Jayson do. I feel like my team relies on me to be the leader, the vocal leader. I’ve taken that role.” Now, that was an attempt to shut down any noise or questions regarding his role alongside Jayson Tatum. Since JT will be sidelined for most of the next season, Jaylen once again reminded everyone of his skill set.

“I feel like I’m very talented,” Brown said, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog. “I’m one of the (most) talented people in this league, on this planet, I feel like. I’m looking forward to showing the world more.” This sentiment also stems from many people view him as the second star behind Tatum. But after Achilles’ injury, Jaylen Brown now finds himself with an opportunity to take the reins all on his own. Despite being a Finals MVP and 4x All-Star, other teams reportedly shied away from entering into any trade talks. Why?

NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, revealed, “And I think honestly, for Jaylen as great as he is, I think a lot of teams look at his salary number as something that’s a little bit like why would you be paying what Boston value him at for that contract? So his deal is not so universally, you know, viewed as like an incredible addition if you were to go out and trade for him, too.” Jaylen Brown is stuck in a boat similar to LeBron James, who signed a $52.6 million player option, and other teams don’t have enough cap space for it.

Bobby Manning further added about JB’s contract, “Yeah. And that’s always been the debate is when one of those two guys has more value. And I think maybe to a smaller number of teams that want to star they can fit in and you know lead a team. Maybe Jaylen makes some sense at $50 million, eventually 60, closer to 70. I don’t know later in that deal. Derrick’s the guy who fits in on every team in the league, pretty much, especially at that salary number.”

It seems based on the team’s reaction, recently, Bleacher Report called Jaylen Brown‘s contract one of the worst contracts in the NBA. They believe that his Supermax deal is not a good investment. For context, JB has a five-year, $285.4 million guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics. The contract, which began in the 2024-2025 season and has an average annual salary of $57,078,728. Brown still has four years left on his deal and can reportedly earn $236 million from it. So, even if the other teams seem hesitant, the Celtics front office has no second thoughts over the 28-year-old.

Jaylen Brown receives backing as trade rumors halt

As the lone All-Star in the lineup, Brown will be expected to lead the charge on a nightly basis for the Celtics. Recently, Brett Siegel confirmed Boston’s future plans for the offseason with odds of JB still playing in Beantown.”No, more moves coming for Celtics,” Siegel wrote. “Very unlikely it will be Brown or White. Boston is still slightly over the second apron and wants to move below.” The reason Brown is continuing is because of the support from Brad Stevens.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics GM addressed his role and said, “Since I moved into this role, my entire role has been making sure we maximize around those guys.” The message is loud and clear: there will be no more trade speculation around Brown and Tatum. Boston is all in on their duo. And when asked about Jaylen Brown stepping up as a possible lead option, Stevens simply said, “He’s ready for every challenge. He always has been.” This confirms JB being the locker room leader, which he had stated a few months ago. And now is the time for the leader to step up.

Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were the first pieces to fall in the new look Celtics. Next, Luke Kornet departed from the Boston Celtics in free agency and signed with the San Antonio Spurs. Even the return of Al Horford looks unlikely, after Stevens confirmed the exit. With JT recovering from the injury, Finals MVP Brown will be eager to prove his mettle.