29 NBA Teams Receive Giannis Antetokounmpo Warning as Ex-teammate Reacts to Thanasis Signing

A familiar face is back in Milwaukee, catching attention beyond Wisconsin. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s elder brother, Thanasis, has re-signed with the Bucks, which reignited league-wide speculation. The timing is no coincidence.

Thanasis has officially agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million guaranteed deal to return to the Bucks after missing the 2024–25 season while rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon. His limited impact on the court, just 34 games played in 2023–24, with averages of 0.9 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 4.6 minutes per game, belies his intangible value to the franchise.

Former teammate Jeff Teague, speaking on the Club 520 Podcast, summed it up bluntly: “Giannis owns the Bucks. He owns the Bucks,” said co-host B-Henn, with Teague adding, “Part owner.” They joked about Thanasis lobbying his way back: “TA say, ‘I help bring y’all a chip bro, bring me back. Y’all ain’t won since I left.’” But the undertone was clear: keep the brother and superstar happy.

Teague didn’t end there: “I told y’all he only play well when his brother around… Not that he can’t hoop without his brother, but… when his brother there, he be hooping.” He’s talking about the 2021 Finals and how Giannis’ performance reportedly dipped in Thanasis’ absence. Even in practice and off-court moments, Teague said that “his energy was contagious… when TA was there… he mattered.”

Though he’s not an offensive force, Thanasis recently proved his worth playing defense at EuroBasket. Bucks team officials, including Head Coach Doc Rivers and Assistant Darvin Ham, were reportedly courtside for Greece’s game against Italy, where his hustle and defensive impact reportedly impressed front office staff and contributed to the decision to re-sign him.

This was more than a role-player signing for the 29 other franchises eyeing the two-time MVP. It was a statement from Milwaukee: the emotional architecture around their star just got sturdier.

A signing with wider resonance

At Fiserv Forum last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 37 home games, compared with 29.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists across 30 road games, on 60.6% vs. 59.4% FG, respectively. His performance remained consistent despite team struggles: Milwaukee finished 28-14 at home and 20-20 on the road, with season averages of 115.5 points for (11th) and 113.0 against (13th). These marginal differences may appear small, but in a postseason decided by possessions, the Bucks’ staff views every fractional uptick in Giannis’ efficiency as a reason to optimize his surroundings.

“They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job, that’s my role… whatever you have done so far counts; it’s your résumé, but you have to prove it every day,” Thanasis said of Milwaukee brass scouting him courtside during EuroBasket. Those glimpses convinced management that his presence extends beyond the box score: a trusted defender in practice, a stabilizing locker-room influence, and a familiar face during crucial season stretches.

Zooming out, those splits underscore why Milwaukee keeps refining the ecosystem around its MVP. When the setting boosts Giannis’ comfort and rhythm, the numbers tilt in the Bucks’ favor, an edge that matters in an East decided by slim margins. Rival teams, especially those circling for a blockbuster trade scenario, now see a more fortified core, one that’s willing to use even the 15th roster spot to keep its foundation intact.